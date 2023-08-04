Parker

Murray High keeper Ella Parker braces for contact as she slides to grab the ball as several players — some being her teammates, others being Marshall County opponents —  crowd her area in 2021 at Draffenville.

 Ledger & Times file ohoto

MURRAY — For any coach in his first season of any sport, it is always a comfort to inherit a team full of talent that also knows how to win contests.

Check both boxes for Murray High Girls Head Soccer Coach Michael Mangold. True, the Lady Tigers consist of only two seniors, which may seem disadvantageous on the surface. Add in the fact that eight players graduated from this team a year ago and the idea of this being an uphill battle increases.