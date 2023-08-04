MURRAY — For any coach in his first season of any sport, it is always a comfort to inherit a team full of talent that also knows how to win contests.
Check both boxes for Murray High Girls Head Soccer Coach Michael Mangold. True, the Lady Tigers consist of only two seniors, which may seem disadvantageous on the surface. Add in the fact that eight players graduated from this team a year ago and the idea of this being an uphill battle increases.
However, predecessor Shauna Traylor was a believer in giving many reserve players time on the field, meaning a lot of players are returning with a lot of experience. Seven non-seniors saw signifiant playing time last season and two other players are returning to the team. Add the two seniors to the mix and the number of players who have earned letters actually matches the available number of spots a team can play on the field — 11.
However, Mangold is like Traylor. He is planning to go beyond that number.
“The whole roster has to contribute if we’re going to be successful,” Mangold said of the Lady Tigers, a solid 15-6 last season with their season ending when a strong McCracken County team scored in the final five minutes of the Region 1 Tournament on the Lady Mustangs’ home field in Paducah. “I think we’ve got the potential (for a big season) for sure, but, with any team, we have to avoid injuries (which helped cause problems for Murray High last season). That’s one of the biggest things we’re focused on to start the season, making sure we don’t have overuse, that the girls’ diets are right and that we’re getting into shape ahead of the struggles of the season.”
Murray High does not begin its season until next Saturday in the very competitive DC Classic at Owensboro that is hosted by state power Daviess County. And its second and final scheduled preseason match was rained out on Thursday.
However, the Lady Tigers’ one outing of the preseason may have served notice that this is a team to watch. Murray High hammered host Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night in Madisonville. The Lady Maroons were 10-9-1 last season but went 9-2 against their always-strong Region 2 competition and most of the losses came to strong programs outside both the region and the commonwealth.
“Yeah, we’re disappointed,” Mangold said of Thursday’s cancelation of a home scrimmage with Paducah Tilghman. “We were fired up and ready to go, especially with how we played Tuesday. But I’m pretty happy with how our preseason has gone so far.”
Senior Addison Foley is a three-year defensive starter and will lead the back line as the center back in front of veteran goal-keeper Ella Parker, a junior, who has shared that duty her first two seasons but now has it to herself. Joining Foley in the back will be one of the two returners to program, junior Kerigan Welsh, who played at a school in South Carolina last season.
Welsh had one of the most dramatic goals in recent years for Murray High with her long free kick in the waning seconds of regulation time in the 2021 2nd District Tournament against Graves County. That shot sent the match to overtime, but Graves emerged with the win.
Senior Reese Downey is the other player returning after a hiatus as she played as a freshman. Mangold said she already is showing that she has not lost much from her game showing aggressiveness and good foot skills.
Along with Parker and Welsh, the junior class features midfielder Cora McConnell, who encountered injuries last season that Mangold, an assistant under Traylor, said caused obvious issues for the middle. He calls her the stabilizing force of the midfield.
Isabelle Bourne is a defender who brings speed that can be used to start the offensive attack from the back, particularly on the wing. And one of the players she will look to find on offense is forward classmate Ava Flota, who has quickly established herself as among the region’s most dangerous scorers.
Experience continues to be found in the sophomore class with two players that had particularly noteworthy off-seasons. Kendyll English (mainly defense but was moved up, at times, last year) and Bria Stiff (center midfielder) competed in the State Cup title match for club soccer teams in Kentucky. Stiff also earned a spot on a Kentucky Youth Soccer Association delegation that spent time in the soccer-heavy nation of Spain.
Hannah Elmore is dependable at midfield, as is Flora Falwell in the defense. Madyson Martin (who can go either at the defense or midfield) and Presley Hatchett also saw playing time in reserve roles last year.
