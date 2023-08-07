Crosstown girls 2

Calloway County keeper Grace Barnes is able to secure the ball against Murray High’s Kyra Jones last year at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. This was a common sight last season as Barnes made numerous spectacular saves in her rookie season in goal.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — At this time last year, Calloway County’s girls’ soccer team was, to say the least, in a state of flux.

As their first match of the 2022 regular season was approaching, they were less than a month into working with their new head coach, longtime Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association Revolution coach and administrator Tim Stark. However, things went well.

