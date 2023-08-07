MURRAY — At this time last year, Calloway County’s girls’ soccer team was, to say the least, in a state of flux.
As their first match of the 2022 regular season was approaching, they were less than a month into working with their new head coach, longtime Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association Revolution coach and administrator Tim Stark. However, things went well.
Calloway had good moments, especially a second straight Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 title, in a 9-9 season. Now, as Tuesday’s ‘23 season opener at University Heights approaches, Stark said the operative term for his second season very well may be “comfort.”
“I’m excited and it’s a blessing to come into this season and not get the job (so soon) before the season started,” he said Friday, chuckling a bit. “To have a full season with the girls and a full preseason with the girls has been good, not just for me but for the team as a whole.”
A year later, Stark also can see some things have changed for his team. There are more players ... many more.
“We now have a luxury many other teams don’t have, and that is a full team. We’ve got 14 (junior varsity girls) and we’re going to have 22 on the varsity and that may be one of the first times that has happened in Lady Laker soccer,” he said of how this factor was heavily felt in some matches last season. “You look at the (2A state tournament at Owensboro) with Lexington Catholic (a 10-0 loss in which Calloway prevented the knockout against this juggernaut program until the final minute). You could tell 15 minutes in; we were already gassed (became of LexCath’s superior depth).”
This season, Calloway has the numbers to prevent days like that from repeating themselves. It also has plenty of returning players.
It starts in the net with junior Grace Barnes, who had a solid debut season and is expected to continue improving. She will be protected by a defense led by the return of junior center back Lexi McClure, who missed much of last season with a hip problem, while seniors Lillie Curtis and Jennifer Santos bring speed and ball handling that can start offensive attacks.
Fleet junior Summer Flowers will also bring that offensive ability to the back, while senior KayBre Gamble is not afraid to get physical with anybody as a defensive midfielder who can also patrol the back.
When the defense initiates the fast break, the most likely person to receive the ball next will be junior midfielder Josie McManus, who was a solid ballhandler last season and appears to be even better this year.
Junior Kaylee Morris played lots of midfield last year, while Madison Vance was up front much of last season.
That leads to a player who has simply had no good luck the past two seasons — junior midfielder/forward Rylie Lencki, who has seen both of those seasons end well before she wanted due to knee injuries. Now, she is back, and her presence could mean big things, provided she can go the distance and still be playing in the postseason.
Stark already said he is seeing her worth in the area of leadership, along with Gamble, and that part of their game is huge this season. That is because this year’s team is loaded with players from a grade that used to not have too many players contributing at the varsity level, not just at Calloway but anywhere — the ninth grade.
These were players that won Calloway’s Region 1 middle school title since 2016 back in May and did so by going undefeated against programs that feed the top teams in the Purchase Area. Stark believes several of them are ready to contribute now, which has been evident in the preseason as frosh have been making heavy contributions.
In the defense, there is Avyn Bazzell, small in stature but who Stark describes as “ferocious.” Up front, Finley Lencki and Raylee McClure are proving that they may be ready to cause trouble for opposing defenses as solid passers who can also score. Addison Jennings already has scored four goals in a preseason contest with Lyon County last week at Murray and Karlyn Provine is showing she can establish herself as a target in the box, while also showing her passing ability when moved to the midfield.
“I told our team at camp (at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee), ‘Don’t get hung up on starting. We’re going to be able to play a lot of girls this year who are going to make huge impacts,’” Stark said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.