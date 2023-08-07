Robinson

Murray High's Xavier Robinson (19) fights through Caldwell County's Timothy Nichols to win the ball in the Murray High defensive zone Tuesday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex during a preseason scrimmage in Murray. Backing up the play is Murray High defender Jack Richey, one of two seniors for this year's Tigers team.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — A brief look at the roster for the 2023 Murray High boys soccer team might spark concern.

Only two players have “SR” by their name, the abbreviation for “senior,” as in players that have been in the program at least three previous years and pretty much are on autopilot when it comes to knowing how to play effectively. However, just because a team does not have an overload of seniors, it does not mean it is devoid of both talent and experience. 