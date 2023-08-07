MURRAY — A brief look at the roster for the 2023 Murray High boys soccer team might spark concern.
Only two players have “SR” by their name, the abbreviation for “senior,” as in players that have been in the program at least three previous years and pretty much are on autopilot when it comes to knowing how to play effectively. However, just because a team does not have an overload of seniors, it does not mean it is devoid of both talent and experience.
And the Tigers have plenty of both as they prepare to open the season Thursday after a strong 14-6 campaign last fall.
“We went up to (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) for team camp this year and we did really well against teams from the Springfield and Chicago areas (strong soccer areas), so we’d like to think we’re doing something right,” said Tiger Head Coach Jared Rosa, who is entering his eighth season after possessing large senior classes the past two seasons. However, he said he plans to use the same idea for this season’s lack of fourth-year players.
“Yeah, I try to really ride the line about balancing kids’ getting experience and developing them, while also not throwing kids to the wolves (when they are freshmen or sophomores). We’re always trying to teach leadership and mentorship to these guys and also instill in them what this program is about.
“Yes, we only have those two guys (seniors Myles Mitchell and Jack Richey), but this means we will have the same team for 2024 and ‘25, plus we’ve got a big class of eighth graders (10) that are going to freshmen next year, so it looks good for us for a little bit here.”
Mitchell and Richey should handle the leadership roles well and Rosa said they already have demonstrated this in the offseason. Both have played club soccer most of the summer and were part of a very successful team from the spring.
Richey will lead a defense that will be protecting sophomore goal-keeper Hank Fronza, who, despite his youth, had many strong moments last all and who Rosa believes is more than ready to handle that role.
Sophomore Xavier Robinson saw a lot of playing time last fall, as did junior Jimmy Kjellberg with both adding a speed factor that could make them candidates to be the fast-break starters from the back for long runs into the opposing zone. Both are also deft passers once they have arrived near the box. Brady Burkeen also was given a lot of playing time last season and also can cover lots of ground.
That leads to the midfield and a series of players who may drift between several positions. Junior Preston Key can play defense, but he also has shown he can score in the preseason and the same is true of classmate Nick Clinton, who stands 6’4” and is expected to use that height for 50/50 balls in the center of the field, as well as offensive set pieces near the net.
Mitchell is another utility man and Rosa thinks he can play all three areas of the field. Meanwhile, junior Leo DAmbrosio is taller and stronger, making him even tougher to, both resist as a pursuer of the ball, along with taking the ball away from him.
Junior Max Rosa can play either midfield or attack as a forward, which is the same capabilities for classmate Nate Wyatt. Both are not above getting physical and can be weapons through the air on set pieces.
Sophomore Kellen Crouch started at forward last season but, again, is capable of shifting to the midfield, if needed. Junior Cooper Cunningham may be one of the team’s most improved players and will also be utilized on the front side of the field.
“My coaches and I have talked about that handful of guys so they can learn a couple of different roles. We’re not going to be a one-trick pony. We can come at you from a number of different angles,” Rosa said of how this philosophy was learned during an All-State career at Marshall County under coaching legend Don Walker, who just so happens to be returning to the Marshals this season. Walker led Marshall to 319 wins in 21 years and within one win of a state title in 2002.
“Yeah, he taught kind of a Dutch style of ‘total soccer,’ where everybody knows how to do everything. That’ll be fun (facing Walker this season when the Tigers and Marshals meet). He was good for Western Kentucky soccer.”
