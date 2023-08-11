MURRAY — When a new coach has been at a program that has achieved a high level of success, it usually takes a lot to impress him.
That does not appear to be the case for new Murray High Volleyball Coach Carey Alexander, who is assuming command of the Lady Tigers after several years of serving as an assistant coach at Region 1 power and fellow 4th District member Christian Fellowship. And it has started with what his new players have stated is their main goal.
“In fact, I appreciate their team goal, having better chemistry and a better team bond than they have had in the past,” Alexander said this week of how this speaks to the maturity of a team with only two seniors on the roster. Murray High was 11-16 last fall and is seeking its first winning season since 2014 when it went 22-9 and swept the afore-mentioned CFS team.
“These girls are coming together and I feel like a team can only win if they come together and treat each other as family and friends, and that’s what they’re doing. We do have a very young team but our two seniors (Ashley Vonnahme and Haleigh Cline) ate providing a lot of leadership.”
As a junior, Cline seemed to assume the emotional leadership role on the court. She did this mainly from the back line as a defender. Alexander said, this year, she will be seeing more time at the net as a striker, an ability he said he has seen her display in the preseason.
Vonnahme’s main talent has been bumping the ball to the Lady Tiger killers up front, as well as doing like Cline and hitting the deck for digs to keep points alive. However, Alexander also is planning to move her to the front to see how she can do with spiking.
“My view is that all players should be able to play all of the positions,” Alexander said, discussing his two seniors.
“Haileigh’s got the leadership and has taken charge of it this year and that has helped our team to bond. She also has the personality for it but the girls don’t take her as a threatening at all. Definitely, setting the tone and encouragement for the younger players are going to be her key roles.
“Ashleigh can cover the floor like I haven’t seen many players able to do; she just glides across the floor and she’s one of these players that makes it look easy. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do.”
Juniors Maci Chiles and Allie Vonnahme are also returning players that Alexander said he is particularly interested in seeing on the court. In fact, he said Chiles is probably going to be the main killer at the net.
“She moves well and she’s an extreme athlete on the floor. She’s a fierce competitor and I’m looking forward to seeing how she does this year,” he said. “She’s going to be our go-to player this year.
“Allie is going to be our setter. She has a great sense of energy and tenacity and what I love about her is she thinks every ball is hers and she goes after it. She’s also learning to spread the ball around this year, which is going to be a key for us this year. We can’t be getting locked into just one hitter and that means we have to open it up to everyone, where we can be better at scoring.”
Junior Allyson Rossi is also a returning player, who gave the Lady Tigers solid minutes, at times, last season. Another junior — Alden Collins — is new to the team this season and Alexander said, from what he has seen, she will be finding time on the court. In addition, one of the campus’ best female athletes — sophomore Layla Green, a state champion hurdler in track and field, also has joined the team this season and would seem certain to compete for playing time.
That leaves several freshmen but Alexander said he is already seeing signs that this could be a group to watch.
“We have a lot of people that can score and block,” he said, noting the biggest asset possessed by some of these ninth graders. “Well, when you have freshmen that are at least 5’10,” that’s not hurting anything. They’re also still learning but you can see that they are making some extreme strides in the last few weeks.
Alexander said the freshmen candidates to seeking to find time on the varsity court this season are many. This includes Reilly Bassett, Addyson Robbins and Deniah Tukasingura, along with Olivia Smee.
“I’m pretty excited about the number of freshmen we have,” Alexander said of how this helps the future, another reason the leadership of veterans like Cline, Ashleigh Vonnahme and Chiles is so key this season.
“Hopefully, they’ll be passing along things to the younger ones. We’ve got enough freshmen to fit in at all levels (including the junior varsity) and that’s so important for developing your future.”
Alexander is the Lady Tigers’ third coach in as many years, which can create issues. However, he said he is seeing no signs that this is a problem at this time.
“I’m excited about the chemistry we’re developing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.