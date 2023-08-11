MURRAY — During last year’s first weeks of the preseason, the Calloway County volleyball program was in a state of uncertainty.
It did not have a head coach, something that is kind of important in Kentucky high school sports. There were plenty of players, though, and the search for someone to lead them drifted into the late part of July, when Lady Lakers Head Softball Coach Kady Arant, who had very little experience with the sport, took the step to, ultimately, save the season.
And, as it would turn out, it was a season that was very memorable as the Lady Lakers went 11-14 and won Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 crown for the first time. Someone else was also along for that ride in former McCracken County standout Gracee Murphy, who was tabbed as the assistant head coach last season.
Arant committed to one season in the head coach’s spot and it will now be Murphy’s ship to guide. However, Murphy said she is not forgetting Arant’s act.
“I couldn’t be more thankful that Kady did what she did and that also goes for our seniors from last year,” Murphy said. “There are a lot of teams out there these days that have or are going through what we did last year.
“Kady pretty much set me up for success this year and she kind of taught me the ways (as in the behind-the-scenes duties of being a head coach) before she went back to softball. I’m still new to this. For example, I learned that paperwork was not my friend, at the beginning, but Kady was.”
Now, the new season is only a few short days from starting and Murphy finds herself loaded with experience. This year’s roster consists of nine seniors, including two players who are transferring from Region 1 powers, who also happen to be from Calloway’s district.
Even before those acquisitions were made, though, Calloway seemed to be in good shape to make a run at surpassing last season’s accomplishments. Of the seven seniors returning, five of them saw significant action last fall. Behind them, though, are two juniors, one who started and one who became key bench player.
Senior libero Gracie Turner has more than earned that spot, while junior Cambrey Driscoll reinforces the Calloway defense with the same intensity and toughness.
Turner had one of the signature moments of last season in the 2A state tournament at Owensboro. She took a rocket spike from a Lexington Catholic player to her nose that was so hard there was temporary concern that she might have to leave the match. Seconds later, she made a diving dig that eventually resulted in a Calloway point.
Murphy said that kind of toughness seems to be contagious with this year’s team.
“Oh! They’re all like that, very tough athletes,” she said. ”They’re not afraid and they want it so bad. I think these girls realize that they can accomplish more than what they have been told they can, and they’re so headstrong. They’ll do anything to get what they want.”
That includes work on their serves, which Murphy said was probably the biggest hangup for last year’s team. Already this season, she has seen improvement and one of the players benefiting from this work most is one of the team’s biggest weapons from last year, senior Lydia Bell.
“We’ve tweaked her serve just a bit and she’s now super confident with it,” Murphy said of Bell, who, at times, won five or six points in a row last season on service winners and aces. Like Turner, who has also won a lot of points from the service line, Bell is left-handed, something Murphy believes is an advantage.
“I love having left-handed players, though, because you usually see everything right-sided. We’ve got only two out of 24 players that are left-handed and it seems as if the ball comes out different and, when you don’t see that too much, it can become harder to play on the other side.”
Seniors Olivia Anderson and Olivia Miles can score at the net, as can athletic junior Kayden Patrick, probably the best leaper of the returning players. Senior Sidney Lasley has proven troublesome for opponents with her serve and has also kept balls alive on defense. Murphy also said she will rely on players like seniors Addyson Burkeen and Emma Fennel, who will get lots of chances to contribute this season.
Then, there are the two transfers with Kylie Fox returning to the court after missing most of last season with Christian Fellowship due to an illness. Emma English, a defender from Marshall County, did play as a junior and was instrumental in the Lady Marshals unseating CFS as district champion.
