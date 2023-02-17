MURRAY — Obviously, Murray High’s swimming program has established itself as “the” program in Region 1, as a third straight regional sweep can attest.
However, the true mark of a great program is what happens beyond its borders, and that has been where the Murray High teams have experienced struggles, while trying to take notes. Now, the Tigers and Lady Tigers get another shot to see how much they have learned as they begin the 2023 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Championships today at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.
“It all comes down to the clock with swimming.You’re trying to be the first one to hit the wall, but you’re racing that clock to get your best time, so it really doesn’t matter what your competition is, you just want to get to that wall and beat your own time,” said Murray High Head Coach Sara Smith. “It’d be great (to have Murray High swimmers earn medals this year) and it’s definitely a possibility. We’ve had some who have been in the top 16 before, but not that top eight to get a medal. I think we do have some kids that can get into that top eight, though.
“But I think the nerves are also going to be there. This is a completely different atmosphere, going to UK. There are tons of spectators, you have a crowded pool deck, it’s lots of hype and a lot of fast swimming.”
However, Murray High may be a more hardened team as it heads to Lexington this year. That is because the Tigers and Lady Tigers were given a much tougher schedule for the regular season and Smith has said that this was intended to toughen her swimmers and prepare them for what they will see in the postseason.
That scheduled included a meet in Evansville that attracted several swimmers from Kentucky programs that routinely have medalists at the state meet.
“That was so exciting this year,” said Lady Tiger senior Meg Robinson, who is coming off a banner Region 1 meet as she emerged with four gold medals, two in individual events (including her specialty — the 200-meter breaststroke — and two relays). “That was the first time I can remember where we have been able to race other regions like that. We don’t get that kind of chance around here much because teams don’t typically travel into our area, say, three-and-a-half hours on a school night.
“But our big thing is, while we try to stay focused on the competition of course, we are also focusing on improving as a team. Overall, we have a very strong team-oriented mindset.”
While Murray High won several first-place individual medals in late January at the Region 1 Meet in Hopkinsville, Smith, as she has stressed now for all of her six years as coach, said the most important efforts were provided by the Murray High swimmers finishing behind those winners. By putting many in the top eight, valuable points are accumulated.
That was a big reason the Lady Tigers got their region three-peat by a 507-367 margin over much larger McCracken County. That was also the formula that allowed the Tiger boys to earn their own three-peat by less than 50 points over McCracken.
However, there was at least one performance that seemed to garner a great deal of attention. Murray High’s Kelllie Tobergte, only an eighth grader, set the Hoptown water ablaze with a performance for the ages in the boys 100 freestyle, finishing in a time of 47.31 that was about four seconds ahead of the nearest competitor.
It also set a new Region 1 record.
“I just wanted to see how fast I could go. It’s always about being faster with me,” Tobergte said Wednesday as he and the team were practicing at the Stuart Poston Center for Health and Wellness at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. “I was pretty excited, and it is exciting, but it’s also a lot of hard work.”
Coming into this season, Smith said the boys’ depth appeared to be a concern, even though that side’s numbers have grown since she took over the program. Those numbers are not close to those of the Lady Tigers, who seemed an easy choice for the region favorite’s position based on the number of returners. The boys are still building but the performance of Tobergte and others now seems to serve as a warning.
The majority of the Tigers are middle schoolers.
“But that’s kind of how high school swimming works. You lose some, you pick some up,” Smith said. “Actually, going into the regional meet, on paper at least, we were scored out to lose to McCracken (in the boys event) by three points, so I was definitely surprised on the boys’ side but they have picked it up and stepped up like they’ve needed. So they don’t quite have the depth that I do on the girls’ side, but they fill in the spots. Every spot matters and every point matters and it doesn’t matter if you’re the best person or not, I need you to show up and swim your best to be in that top 16 to score points.”
