MURRAY — Obviously, Murray High’s swimming program has established itself as “the” program in Region 1, as a third straight regional sweep can attest.

However, the true mark of a great program is what happens beyond its borders, and that has been where the Murray High teams have experienced struggles, while trying to take notes. Now, the Tigers and Lady Tigers get another shot to see how much they have learned as they begin the 2023 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Championships today at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. 

