Ideas of a Calloway County vs. Murray High title match in this season’s Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament have long been dashed.
The draw will not allow for it. Instead, tonight’s battle in the 2nd District Tournament at Graves County (kickoff set for about 7) will have to do. It is the last time the crosstown rivals can see each other on the field this season ... and it will be the end of the line for one of them. After tonight, one’s season will continue, while the other will ponder what could have been, along with focusing on 2023.
“It’s going to be intense, but I think it’s going to be a fun game. We always look forward to playing them but we’re not going to treat this any different than if we were playing anybody else in the first game of the district tournament,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team (11-5-2) won both meetings of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic series and has won the past five in a row.
That includes a scintillating trilogy last season that ended with one-goal margins, the last of which required a penalty kicks shootout in the district semifinals at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
One of the Lakers’ wins this season came in unusual fashion for the past two seasons, by a 4-1 margin at the Mallary France Soccer Complex after they scored early in the second half to win, 2-1, at Nix.
Pierce said those results have very little to do with what happens tonight.
“It’s all business now and, at this point, you win or you go home.”
Murray High breaking that streak is not a far-fetched notion. The Tigers enter tonight’s encounter with a strong record of their own, 14-5. Unlike the Lakers, they also advanced to their class state tournament, the All “A” Classic in Frankfort. There, the Sectional 1 champions were beaten by a solid Newport Central Catholic team and followed that by winning two of their last three matches.
That lone loss was impressive, though, 6-4 to defending Region 1 champion McCracken County at Paducah in a match where the Tigers had a halftime lead. Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa said he has noticed something the past few years his team returns from All “A” State.
“When we go up to Frankfort, it’s always physical. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing and I think, the past two years, that has helped us turn the corner, at least when it comes to physical play,” said Rosa, whose team seemed to struggle with the Lakers in this regard in the first half of the second match. The Lakers controlled the midfield, allowing them to eventually advance the ball downfield four times for goals.
That was also before the Tigers won six of their last eight matches with the only losses coming to NewCath and McCracken.
“So we kind of look at it and say, ‘OK, now let’s settle in and look at what we’re really trying to do at the end of the season,” Rosa said. “We’re not changing our entire plan of attack (for tonight). Of course, we want to attack when we’re going forward, but, as we’ve seen, they’ll make us pay if we don’t protect our side of the field.
“We also can’t check out for minutes at a time. We did that (in the first half of the second match with Calloway) and we know that they can go bang, bang, bang.”
Both Murray High and Calloway seem to have had paths to claim the district’s top seed this week. The Tigers upended the team that is possessing that coveted seeding, Marshall County, in Murray just two nights before Calloway beat them at Nix.
Murray High was still in control of things when it traveled to Draffenville late in the season, but was defeated by a 4-0 count by the Marshals.
Calloway probably should have won both of its matches with the Marshals, falling 1-0 at Nix before suffering a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat in overtime at Draffenville after leading 2-0 in the first half.
“(The players) took that game the hardest out of any loss this year, just because we knew we were in the driver’s seat, but we took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Pierce said. “That is not something you can do against Marshall and it’s not something you can do against Murray either. We have to make sure that, above all, we play a full 80-minute match.”
With the history of the Calloway-Murray High series, both coaches said they are expecting tonight’s match to more resemble this year’s first Cross-Town Classic meeting, where Ivan Damian’s goal with more than 35 minutes left proved the difference.
“It’ll be a fight. It’ll be close,” Pierce said.
“I sure don’t see either one of us rolling over for the other,” Rosa countered. “If we go up on them, they’ll dig in and fight back. If they happen to get up on us, we’re going to do the same, and nothing is over until it’s done.”
There is one name not being mentioned right now in both camps — Marshall. Pierce said his team would relish another shot at the Marshals Thursday night in Mayfield and Rosa indicated his team would like a do-over after what he coined a “boring” performance in the second match at Draffenville in which Murray High could not score, even after having a man advantage the final 50 minutes.
Today, there is no time for worrying about the Marshals.
“One hundred percent,” Pierce said. “We can’t.”
