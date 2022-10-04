MURRAY — On paper, it would seem Murray High has a distinct advantage as Wednesday’s meeting with crosstown rival Calloway County in the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament steadily approaches.

The Lady Tigers (14-4) won both Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic contests by significant margins. Murray High won the first match by a 4-0 count at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex, then, after the Lady Lakers  (9-8) had the better of the action in the opening 15 minutes in Match 2 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, the Lady Tigers prevailed by a 6-0 final score.