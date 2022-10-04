MURRAY — On paper, it would seem Murray High has a distinct advantage as Wednesday’s meeting with crosstown rival Calloway County in the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament steadily approaches.
The Lady Tigers (14-4) won both Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic contests by significant margins. Murray High won the first match by a 4-0 count at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex, then, after the Lady Lakers (9-8) had the better of the action in the opening 15 minutes in Match 2 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, the Lady Tigers prevailed by a 6-0 final score.
However, matches are not won on paper. They have to be played and both Murray High skipper Shauna Traylor and Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark are preparing their teams for a dogfight as a berth not only in Thursday’s title match is on the line, but so ,too, is a spot in next week’s Region 1 Tournament.
“It’s always a rival, no matter what,” Traylor said, emphasizing her primary message to her players for this match —5 p.m. Wednesday at Graves County High School in Mayfield. “Anything can happen. We have to come out with our A game and play hard, start to finish.”
Last year’s 2nd tourney at Nix was a glowing example of how treacherous things can become. Calloway played eventual Region 1 champion Marshall County tough, holding the powerful Lady Marshals offense in check in a 3-0 loss that was much closer than expected. Meanwhile, Murray High gave favored Graves all it could handle, scoring a dramatic tying goal in the dying seconds of the second half to send the match to overtime before the Lady Eagles prevailed, 3-2.
“That’s the great thing about postseason play. I know it’s a cliché, but everybody is 0-0 when you head into the postseason,” Stark said. “We can look back over our two games with (Murray High) and find a lot of good things we did but we can also find a lot of bad things. As a coaching staff, we’re choosing to look at those positive things and see if we can build off of those things.”
Both teams should be used to the tournament atmosphere as they have already gone through single-elimination state class events. Murray High won the Kentucky All “A” Sectional 1 title before falling by a 2-0 score to Bardstown Bethlehem in the state tourney at Frankfort. Calloway won the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 title, then had the misfortune of drawing state power Lexington Catholic in the state tourney at Owensboro, resulting in a 10-0 loss.
Those, however, possessed a big difference from Wednesday.
“Without a win, there is no more,” Traylor said of how her team has now reached the sudden death point of the season. “We went to overtime last year at Calloway against a great Graves team and, looking at the year before, we were able to make it to the regional championship. We didn’t make it ti regionals last year.
“I like being there. I’m selfish. It’s familiar to me and we have a special group that can get there again.”
Stark said for his team to advance to the regional, it is going to have to change its plan of attack.
“We’ve tried to be defensive-minded and gotten beat twice, so I think we’re going to be coming out more offensive-minded this time. I told them last time that our plan was to play 75 minutes of defense and hope to get five minutes of offense and see if we could get one on them,” he said of his program, which has scored one goal the past two years against Murray High.
“If we could score first and put them on their heels a little bit, it could open up a lot of things. Murray doesn’t play from behind very often because they don’t have to.”
