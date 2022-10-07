MAYFIELD — After surviving a very hectic and scary final three minutes against rival Murray High Wednesday night, Calloway County could have been too worn for Thursday’s 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament title match.

However, the mere fact that it was a Marshall County team that, to a man, the Lakers players and coaches believed they should have beaten in both matches this season that was standing on the other side was more than enough to cure any fatigue factor. Calloway wanted this third match in the worst way, but could not make the most of it.

Recommended for you