MAYFIELD — After surviving a very hectic and scary final three minutes against rival Murray High Wednesday night, Calloway County could have been too worn for Thursday’s 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament title match.
However, the mere fact that it was a Marshall County team that, to a man, the Lakers players and coaches believed they should have beaten in both matches this season that was standing on the other side was more than enough to cure any fatigue factor. Calloway wanted this third match in the worst way, but could not make the most of it.
Scoreless until the final 20 minutes, the Lakers stayed stride for stride with the explosive Marshals. However, it was at that point that the two big advantages Marshall possesses, playmaking midfielder Jericho Evans and a very tall squadron of players who are best in the air, made the big play.
Evans sent a solid ball into the Calloway box and Landon Kinder, perhaps the tallest Marshal of them all, headed it in to the right side of the net for the only goal of the night and a 1-0 Marshals win.
“I couldn’t ask more than what the guys gave tonight,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team dropped to 12-6-2, while Marshall moved to 14-4.
He admitted that the rigors of a heartstopping 4-3 win over Murray High Wednesday night may have finally taken a toll in the second half of Thursday’s contest.
“I think we started getting mentally fatigued, as much as the physical and that’s the deficit of getting into the two versus three game in this district. It’s always a dog fight and, even if you are fortunate enough to move on, you still have one more very tough night ahead of you,” he said. “We stopped winning the 50/50 balls and started kind of playing desperate and just gave up too many corners and free kicks to them. Marshall is a fantastic team in set pieces and you can’t afford to do that with them.
“They will punish you and that’s what they did.”
As for the first half, Pierce said he could not be more proud of how his team performed. Calloway had the best scoring chance of either team in the opening 40 minutes as Jude Bazzell suddenly came wide open at the right side of the Marshall box with only four minutes left before halftime.
However, by the time he could reach the ball, his angle was too sharp and he missed the shot by about five feet wide of the net.
Bazzell, Kolt Bazzell, Ethan Carson and Bo Stom all represented Calloway on the All-Tournament Team that was named Thursday. Joining them from Murray High were Gavin Harris, Dylan McCallon and Leo DAmbrosio.
