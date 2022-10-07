MAYFIELD — Murray High wanted it, but did not make the most of it.
After dropping the two regular-season matches with Marshall County, the Lady Tigers got another chance to make things right in Thursday night’s championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Peel & Holland Field at Graves County High School.. However, the Lady Tigers never were able to turn the match into the physically-demanding match that seemed to be to their advantage in the second meeting at Draffenville, where they made a game of it in the second half.
Nope, it was the lethal Marshall County running game that was allowed to dictate Thursday’s match as the Lady Marshals won their sixth straight district title in convincing fashion, 4-0.
“We didn’t come to play. We had a game plan but we just wanted to kick the ball up and down the field and run with them and that is not our game plan,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor,whose team surrendered a Peyton Lamb goal off a break from one of the Lady Marshals’ most lethal speed merchants, Kelsey Crass, in the first five minutes.
That was how the score remained until about seven minutes were left before halftime when Crass struck again, this time off a big cross from the right side from teammate Macy Scott that she managed to head high into air over Murray keeper Anna Bryson for a 2-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Mia Teague ripped a free kick into the net from the left side, again after the Lady Marshals (15-4-2) were able to put pressure on the Lady Tigers (15-6) with the running game, to up the lead to 3-0 at halftime.
“We give up a goal in the first five minutes and that makes it hard. Then, obviously, getting down 3-0, that’s a big hole to come out of,” Traylor said.
As was the case in the second match at Draffenville, Murray High had the better of the action in the second half Thursday. Earlier, the Lady Tigers had been able to slow the pace, causing the match to become more physical, as they managed to score twice to make it interesting.
However, while Murray High did create some good scoring chances, none of them were able to materialize into a goal. At the other end, Lamb finished what she started with a goal in the final 10 minutes to seal the match.
Murray High players named to the All-Tournament Team included Kyra Jones, Madeline Howell, Ava Flota and Kallen Fuller. Calloway County players included Grace Barnes, Addi Schumacher and Harlee Davis.
