MAYFIELD — The last time Murray High met Calloway County in girls soccer version of The Murray Cross-Town Classic, it was surprised by an early burst from the Lady Lakers, who, while not scoring, had the Lady Tigers on their heels.
In the 2nd District Tournament Wednesday at Graves County, Murray High decided not to deal with this problem again. The Lady Tigers came out of the starting gate with a quick two-goal burst in the opening five minutes, paving the way to an easy 10-0 win that moved Murray High into tonight’s title match with state power Marshall County at 5.
“Here we go ... we can think about them now,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team improved to 14-4 on the season with two of those losses to the Lady Marshals. “We knew we had to win this game to play Marshall, and we want Marshall and (the players) put themselves in a good position to play Marshall.”
Kyra Jones set the Lady Tigers on the course for the third meeting with Marshall by scoring off a Peyton Wray corner kick a little more than two minutes into the match. A little more than two minutes after that, Jones found a loose ball on the right side and ripped a left-footed shot into the right side of the net for a 2-0 lead.
After the Lady Lakers had some scoring chances but came up empty, Jones scored off a Malaika Gachoka corner with under seven minutes left and Kallen Fuller scored inside the five-minute mark to extend the lead to 4-0.
The floodgates opened in the second half as Ava Flota scored three times, Jones added her third goal and Fuller scored her final two goals.
“We had talked about coming out focused and disciplined and when you get undisciplined against a team like that, they’re going to punish you,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team concluded his first season with the Lady Lakers with a 9-9 record, having defended their Class 2A Sectional 1 title. “We were able to go to two straight final fours (in the Class 2A state tourney) and this is a team that’s still got a lot of growing to do. I told our seniors (Harlee Davis, Addi Schumacher, Jennifer Santos, Sophie Hendley and Ginni Mikulcik) that they have laid the foundation for what I think is going to be a special next three or four years of Lady Laker soccer.
“I told them, “this game doesn’t define who you are or were’ and it would’ve been real easy for them quit because I was their fourth coach in about four years, but they didn’t. They worked hard and gave everything they had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.