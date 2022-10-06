Crosstown 3 girls

Calloway County keeper Grace Barnes reaches to grab the ball as Murray High's Ava Flota slides to knock the ball free Wednesday at Graves County.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD — The last time Murray High met Calloway County in girls soccer version of The Murray Cross-Town Classic, it was surprised by an early burst from the Lady Lakers, who, while not scoring, had the Lady Tigers on their heels.

In the 2nd District Tournament Wednesday at Graves County, Murray High decided not to deal with this problem again. The Lady Tigers came out of the starting gate with a quick two-goal burst in the opening five minutes, paving the way to an easy 10-0 win that moved Murray High into tonight’s title match with state power Marshall County at 5.

