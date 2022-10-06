MAYFIELD — With about 10 minutes left in Wednesday night’s 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament match between old rivals Calloway County and Murray High, drama seemed like the last thing to expect.
Calloway had a three-goal lead and seemed to be cruising into a third meeting with Marshall County for the title. Simply stated, this is Calloway-Murray ... anything can happen.
It almost did. Murray High scored twice in the final three minutes to make Laker fans sweat but their held together to win by a 4-3 score at Graves County and get that third shot at the Marshals tonight at 7.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team has now swept the Tigers the past two seasons with all but one of those wins coming by one goal.
“It’s going to be hard every single game from here on out, but that’s life now. That’s just how it is, so now we’re embracing the difficult moments and embracing what’s hard. Let’s get after it.”
Calloway (12-5-2) seemed home free after taking a 4-1 lead on an Alberto Boscaro rip from the right side with a little more than 32 minutes left in the match. That had countered a Kellen Crouch direct kick that had cut the lead to 3-1 with about 36 minutes left.
The Tigers (14-6) were also having a huge problem getting good opportunities as shot after shot was blocked by Calloway defenders putting a barrier in front of keeper Hunter Williams, who was outstanding throughout this match.
However, Murray High’s trademark offensive pressure finally began to wearing down the Laker defense in the final 10 minutes as it kept the ball in the opposing zone.
Then, it broke through in the final three minutes. Crouch scored his second goal off a long cross from Nate Wyatt from the left side to trim the deficit to two goals. Then, less than a minute later, Kameron Murphy headed in a loose ball from close range to make it 4-3, but the Laker defense stiffened and kept the ball out of trouble the rest of the way.
“It’s a shame. We fought back and I think that, if we’d have had five more minutes, we would’ve gotten the equalizer,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa. “We just kept leaning on them.”
Calloway took a 2-0 lead to halftime after a Boscaro long ball found teammate Jude Bazzell just beyond the midfield stripe and we was able to find brother Canaan with a pass to the right side for the first goal with 15:41 left before halftime. The second score came on a Jude Bazzell penalty kick after a foul in the Murray High box.
An own goal made the score 3-0 barely a minute into the second half.
