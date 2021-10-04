MURRAY — The most important time of the season has arrived for high school soccer teams in Kentucky.
District tournaments start today. Locally, it will be the Jim Nix Soccer Complex on the campus of Calloway County High School that will be the center point of this week’s drama in the always-interesting 2nd District with a girls match between the host Lady Lakers and Mayfield lighting the proverbial candle tonight with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Conventional wisdom says this contest should be easy to predict as Calloway (9-11, 2-6 in 2nd District play), not only swept the season series with Mayfield (3-18, 0-8), but did so by scores of 10-0 and 11-1.
Calloway, though, is not taking any chances.
“We’re not looking past the Mayfield game,” said Calloway assistant Latesha Farmer. “We still have to come out and perform well and make sure all of our ducks are in a row and everybody is ready to go.”
And it would be easy to look ahead because awaiting the winner of today’s match is none other than the defending Region 1 champion, Marshall County, who was undefeated in district play this season. Marshall will meet the winner of the Mayfield-Calloway match Tuesday.
“That is what we want,” said Calloway assistant Mackenzie Mohler. “And we’re looking forward to playing Marshall again, but we have to beat Mayfield first.
“We know we’ve lost twice (to Marshall this season), but we also know that anything can happen in districts, for sure.”
“It’s important for us to play well (against Mayfield) because this is the game that sets the tone for the rest of the tournament for us,” Farmer said. “We can’t come out flat, like we’re expecting to win by not playing hard. We’ve got to be high-energy and come out ready to play.”
The weather conditions could play a role in the unpredictable nature that is the soccer postseason. Rain began falling in the Murray area Saturday and was continuing Sunday. Today’s forecast calls for a slight chance of afternoon showers.
So far this season, the Nix field has faced heavy rain just once this season and that was a few weeks ago when the Calloway boys played Hopkinsville. Heavy rains had fallen and caused some parts of the field to become waterlogged.
Yet, just two days later, when the Calloway teams hosted the Sectional 1 title matches of the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament, the field was dry.
“We know the ball is going to skip and bounce around a lot and that can be hard for the keepers to judge, but everybody is going to have to be on their toes and really pay attention,” Farmer said. “If we’ve got standing water, we’re not be able to play the ball to feet as much as we normally do.”
Nix will also host a boys match today between rivals Mayfield and Graves County, following the girls contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.