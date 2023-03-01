MURRAY — Perhaps the biggest argument for why the Kentucky Boys State High School Basketball Tournament — commonly known throughout the Bluegrass State as “The Boys Sweet 16” or its secondary description “The Greatest Show on Earth” —should remain open to all schools, big or small, was made 40 years ago.
The movie “Hoosiers” easily could have been written from Carlisle County’s run to the championship game at what could be dubbed the Emerald City of basketball in the commonwealth, Rupp Arena in Lexington. Like fictional Hickory in the Indiana state title game against the much larger and more established South Bend Central, Carlisle was a small school — about 250 students. That enrollment, along with much of the entire population of the Mississippi River county, could easily fit in the seating area behind one of the baskets at Rupp, usually reserved for students during the tournament.
Unlike Hickory ... the Comets fell short in 1983. Bigger, more established Lexington Henry Clay walked away with the school’s sixth crown that night on a tip-in basket at the buzzer which gave the Blue Devils a 35-33 win in triple overtime in a game many observers statewide still see as one of the greatest ever played in a state tournament, and it is a game that still churns in the front part of the memory banks of two men who played for that Carlisle team ... and now reside in Murray.
Keith York was a starting forward for Head Coach Craynor Sloan’s Comets, while Greg Wilson was also a forward and had the important role of being Sloan’s sixth man, the first player off the bench.
“It seems like just yesterday, but it’s hard to believe that it was 40 years ago,” York said.
Carlisle was good,
well before State
One thing that needs to be said first when discussing the ‘83 Carlisle team is that this was not some “Cinderella” story per se’. The Comets were as good as any team in the commonwealth that season, ending with a 40-4 record against a murder’s row of a schedule.
Entering the Boys Sweet 16, in fact, Carlisle was the No. 3-ranked team in the commonwealth. Henry Clay was No. 1.
“You don’t see teams play 44 games today. I think they’re actually limited to 35 now,” Wilson said. “Now, yes, we were third heading into the state tournament and Henry Clay was ranked number one, but they were also third in the nation and we were 26th.
“We had actually played number one, and that was Dunbar (Baltimore) at the King of the Bluegrass (in Louisville). You’re talking three future NBA players on that team (4’11” guard Mugsy Bogues and smooth-shooting forwards Reggie Williams — who won a national title at Georgetown— and Reggie Lewis, who eventually was drafted by Boston but died after his first season).That was probably the most intimidated we’d been for a game because those guys were six-foot-seven (except, of course, for the pint-sized Bogues) and very athletic, and we got beat 17.
“But, with two minutes to go, we had them in a five-point game.”
The coach
York said the reason for the Comets’ success was Sloan, who he called a master of preparation.
“He was a great coach but he had us prepared for every game, to the point where we felt like we were going to win every game,” York said, describing Sloan as “intense.”
“It kind of depended (as to how,fiery Sloan would become during games and practices) but his preparation for a game was unmatched, in my opinion.
“By the time we got to the ball game, oh yeah, we were very prepared.”
York said the prime example of Sloan’s prep abilities was the title game with Henry Clay. It came only hours after a very pressure-packed affair with Owensboro Senior earlier that morning, a game the Comets won, 51-49.
“Of course, there was very little time, probably less game preparation for (the Henry Clay game) than we had all year because of the time frame,” he said. “So that was a down side, but it was the same for them too as they didn’t really have time to prepare for us, just like we didn’t really have time to prepare for them.
“And, really, we had more chances to win the game than they did.”
Redemption for Wilson
Wilson had one of those chances at the end of regulation, but he was struggling physically. That morning, he had contracted an illness and, after playing in the semifinal against Owensboro, he was not able to play but a few seconds. Yet, there he was at the free-throw line, with about 19,000 people watching, probably 19,500 of which were pulling for him to succeed, in the final seconds with his team down by one point.
He missed the first free throw.
“I was a little bit nervous,” Wilson said, obviously understating his situation. “I had played the first three games but I got a bug and wasn’t able to play but just that one moment, and your first free throw, coming off the bench like that? You’re cold.”
While Wilson says that missing that first charity toss still irks him today, he is proud of what followed.
“I was able to drop that next one and we tied the game and we took it to overtime,” he said, a smile coming over his face.
Carlisle didn’t hold the ball
Wilson also would like to set straight an idea that many have had about the low-scoring nature of the game. He said that this was not a matter of the Comets putting the ball in the proverbial ice box and trying to run clock. He said the Comets, who had scored at least 50 points every game of the tourney in wins over Owensboro, Breathitt County and Scott County, were looking to score each time down the court that night.
“We didn’t just sit there and pass the ball around the court,” he said. “We ran our offense. We had a motion offense (made famous for coaching legend Bob Knight at Indiana) and they played man-to-man. So they had just as much opportunity to steal that ball or have us turn the ball over. It wasn’t to slow the game down.
“We had to be very sharp with our screens and keep running it and running it.”
The other side has a story too
While Henry Clay was undoubtedly cast as the big, bad villain that night in Rupp, nothing could be farther from the truth, and a visit to the internet shows this.
Henry Clay wanted to win too, and it had special reason. Its head coach, Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer Al Prewitt, could not have been in a good state mentally for the Carlisle game, or the state tourney itself. A 1993 interview of Prewitt by longtime Lexington Herald-Leader high school writer Mike Fields reveals that he coached with a very heavy heart.
As he coached the Blue Devils, an even bigger battle was being waged in a Lexington hospital. His wife, Betty, in fact, was dying from cancer.
Forward Greg Bates’ leaping short putback bank shot off a miss by eventual Mr. Kentucky Basketball Steve Miller ended the drama at Rupp. It then produced a touching moment later that night at the hospital as members of the team and Prewitt delivered the state championship trophy to Betty’s room.
She died two weeks later.
Now, a new dream
Wilson now is playing a new role, that of watching a son — Collin — pursue the same dream as a starting guard for a Murray High. Starting tonight, in fact, the Tigers will look to start a run to a second straight Region 1 title and another shot at pursuing a state title at Rupp.
“Last year, Collin broke his hand in football and kind of lost his starting position (in basketball). The mechanics of his hand weren’t functioning right but, toward the end of the year, we knew we had a chance to go to the state tournament,” Greg recalled. “So I dragged all (of his mementos from the ‘83 run) and I started showing him that stuff and got him fired up and he went up there and made a good showing.”
Two things happened that had to please the Wilson family. First, Collin, who improved as the season continued, played well in the Tigers’ two games. Second, Collin helped gain a measure of personal revenge for Greg as Murray High’s opening game resulted in a win over ... yes .. Henry Clay.
Murray High then fell to eventual runner-up Warren Central.
“We had ‘em all the way too,” Greg said of how the Tigers charged to a sizable early lead but could not hold it against the battle-tested Dragons, who kept their poise and slowly gained control. “Then, we had a turnover with about two or three minutes left that triggered their last little run.
“I tell you, though, it was great. Every time I walk into Rupp, it’s flashbacks all the way back to (1983). It was a very warm feeling to watch him.
“I mean, that’s spectacular to see your son on the same court battling for a championship.”
So what does Collin think?
“I didn’t really know about (the’83 story) until I was about nine or ten,” Collin said Monday before a practice session for tonight’s Region 1 opener with Paducah Tilghman. “Yeah, I can definitely see why this was such a big deal, for a small school like that.
“Every time we play at Carlisle (inside a gym that underwent a major renovation several years ago and looks nothing like it did in ‘83), I look at (the ‘83 state tournament and Region 1 title banners) and see my dad’s name up there along with the others and it’s pretty cool.”
Collin said learning about his father’s experience has been educational.
“At first (in his early years), I really didn’t think much of it. As I got to the high school level and realized how hard it is to make it to a Sweet 16, it really opened my eyes and I just said ‘Wow! They really did that!’”
It is also not hard to remind himself during games of what his father has been trying to show him about that Carlisle team. All Collin has to do is look in the seats.
Greg is seated near the scorer’s table at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. York is on the other side near the end of the lower level of seats.
“That is pretty interesting that they both ended up here,” Collin said.
