MURRAY — Perhaps the biggest argument for why the Kentucky Boys State High School Basketball Tournament — commonly known throughout the Bluegrass State as “The Boys Sweet 16” or its secondary description “The Greatest Show on Earth” —should remain open to all schools, big or small, was made 40 years ago.

The movie “Hoosiers” easily could have been written from Carlisle County’s run to the championship game at what could be dubbed the Emerald City of basketball in the commonwealth, Rupp Arena in Lexington. Like fictional Hickory in the Indiana state title game against the much larger and more established South Bend Central, Carlisle was a small school — about 250 students. That enrollment, along with much of the entire population of the Mississippi River county, could easily fit in the seating area behind one of the baskets at Rupp, usually reserved for students during the tournament.