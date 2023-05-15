MURRAY — Last year’s softball season for crosstown rivals Calloway County and Murray High came down to a dramatic third meeting in the 4th District Tournament at Draffenville.
Calloway prevailed, 2-1, as the underdog Lady Tigers had two bases-loaded chances but could not fully capitalize. The Lady Lakers went on to win their second straight district title.
For a third meeting to happen this season, the Lady Lakers and Lady Tigers will have to come from opposite ends of the bracket. Calloway (13-14) faces what seems to be a much less stressful situation as it plays fourth-seeded Christian Fellowship (11-9) at 5:30 this afternoon at Lady Tiger Field with the host team (11-12) having to beat Marshall County (16-14) in a game set for 7.
Calloway took a hard road in reaching this point as injuries to key players helped ruin a 4-1 start, leading to an eight-game losing streak. Since then, the Lady Lakers are 9-6 and that included wins over Marshall, Murray High and CFS that allowed them to finish the district season a perfect 6-0.
“The first one to do it in 20 years. That’s incredible,” said Calloway Head Coach Kara Arant of her team’s accomplishment. “Our district is incredibly competitive (with Calloway, Marshall and Murray High all having made big runs at state tournaments). Any of us can be on top and I feel that says something for this program, that this hasn’t been done in a while.”
Calloway has beaten CFS (by knockout in both regular-season meetings), but Arant has said that will not matter today. Last year’s experience with Murray High is all one needs to understand why as Calloway won both regular-season meetings, then had to fight for its life at Draffenville.
That may be the same philosophy for Marshall, which scored early stoppages in both games with Murray High this season. However, after upsetting a Carlisle County team last week that had given it tons of trouble, Murray High is entering today confident, especially having won three of their last four games.
“The whole team has bought in and wants to win,” said Tiger Head Coach Jonathan Rogers, who is in his first season and talked about how his team’s outlook changed after a disappointing loss to eventual champion Ballard Memorial in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament. “They weren’t having fun (before that loss).”
Murray High beat Ballard in a return match late in the season.
“They were laughing, smiling, talking it up. That’s the kind of fun we have to carry into all of our games,” he said.
