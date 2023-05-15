MURRAY — Somehow, it just seemed as if this was destined to happen ... again.

Old high school baseball rivals Calloway County and Murray High will have to meet tonight to determine whose season continues and whose season comes to an end in the first round of the 4th District Tournament. This marks the second straight year for this scenario to be in place as Calloway edged the Tigers in a superb contest last year at Draffenville, 4-3 in eight innings.

Tags

Recommended for you