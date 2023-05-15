MURRAY — Somehow, it just seemed as if this was destined to happen ... again.
Old high school baseball rivals Calloway County and Murray High will have to meet tonight to determine whose season continues and whose season comes to an end in the first round of the 4th District Tournament. This marks the second straight year for this scenario to be in place as Calloway edged the Tigers in a superb contest last year at Draffenville, 4-3 in eight innings.
The two teams split this season’s installments of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic with Calloway (13-16) won the first game at Laker Field by an 11-2 score before the Tigers (14-12) came back two days later to get a dramatic 7-6 walk-off win at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park, site of tonight’s rubber match (6 p.m.) after Calloway had erased an early 5-0 deficit to take a late lead.
“These are always great games, but it’s always like this,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing after his team’s win. “This is my fourth season (at Murray High) and every single game with them is like this.”
Even the first game was not decided until the late innings. It was only a 3-2 Calloway lead in the sixth inning, after the Tigers had recovered from a 3-0 deficit, before the Lakers erupted for eight runs.
“You see the final score on the scoreboard and there was that snowman effect there in the sixth where a lot of things happened for us. Otherwise, it’s a 3-2 game and I’ll be honest, that’s sort of how I anticipated it might end,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner.
There was also something else that both coaches discussed after those regular-season matchups. They already knew the importance of “May 15” and what would be coming on that day.
Both teams are entering today’s matchup playing quite well. Calloway has won two of its last three games with one of those wins having come against a very strong Greenwood team last weekend in Bowling Green. Murray High is also won two of its last three games with a 1-0 victory at Lyon County on Tuesday in eight innings being the highlight.
That was a Lyon team that stunned state superpower Trinity (Louisville) last weekend in Paducah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.