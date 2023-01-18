BRIENSBURG — With a big 4th District doubleheader lying ahead of them for Friday night with Marshall County, the boys and girls basketball teams from Calloway County needed to gain momentum Tuesday night against Christian Fellowship.

Fresh off a very impressive showing in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Tournament this past weekend, the boys were riding heavy momentum into Briensburg and maintained it with an easy 87-38 knockout win to go 2-0 in the 4th. That was highlighted by an incredible performance by guard Eli Finley, who ended with 41 points and 11 3-pointers in only three quarters to set a new Calloway single-game record for made treys. 