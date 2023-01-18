BRIENSBURG — With a big 4th District doubleheader lying ahead of them for Friday night with Marshall County, the boys and girls basketball teams from Calloway County needed to gain momentum Tuesday night against Christian Fellowship.
Fresh off a very impressive showing in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Tournament this past weekend, the boys were riding heavy momentum into Briensburg and maintained it with an easy 87-38 knockout win to go 2-0 in the 4th. That was highlighted by an incredible performance by guard Eli Finley, who ended with 41 points and 11 3-pointers in only three quarters to set a new Calloway single-game record for made treys.
However,, while Finley’s night took the headlines, the Lady Lakers had a very important night in their own right. For the first time this season, they now have a winning streak after claiming their second straight win — 56-53 — over a solid Lady Eagles squad that evened their district record at 1-1.
Monday afternoon, Calloway Boys Head Coach Brad Cleaver talked about how he was impressed with the intensity his players exhibited in that day’s practice session, its first since Saturday’s heart-breaking 56-52 loss to state superpower Lexington Catholic in Owensboro.
“They’re hungry,” he said of his players.
Tuesday night, after somewhat of a slow start, the Lakers (16-4) began systematically tearing the Eagles limb to limb and it was sophomore guard Finley inflicting the vast majority of that damage with a dazzling display.
He had eight of his bombs in the first half as Calloway took a 57-25 lead into the halftime break.
“First of all, I want to give the glory to God for the opportunity to play tonight,” Finley said, then discussing the situation that was facing the Lakers Tuesday night. “This game is what we call trap games and it would be easy to come out and play lackadaisical after we had played in the state tournament, but we did a good job of bringing the energy and effort tonight.”
Finley had plenty of scoring help with three teammates ending in double figures. Guard Conner Lockhart had 12 points, while forward Jonah Butler ended with 11 and guard Aidan Clinton had 10.
The Lady Lakers (3-12 overall) claimed easily their biggest win of the season by taking a hard route. CFS (12-5) owned a big edge at the foul line, going 16-of-21, compared to Calloway’s 10-of-16 in which most of those attempts were not taken until the final minutes.
Instead, Calloway used the outside shot to take command, outscoring the Lady Eagles by 15 points with guards Jaiden Koch and Addi Schumacher being the big weapons with three and two bombs, respectively.
“It’s always good to get a district win, but when you can get a district win on the road and in a tough environment, it’s even bigger,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team led wire to wire as it scored first and led at the end of every quarter stop — 13-10 after the first stanza, 26-19 at halftime and 40-34 after three.
Calloway led by as many as 11 points on two occasions in the second quarter and a big reason was CFS not hitting well from the field and the Lady Lakers owning the defensive boards, limiting a CFS team known for producing second-chance points.
That changed in the second half as leading scorer Gracie Howard began driving the ball to the basket. Sometimes, she scored — 13 points, about seven below her average — but several of those drives produced misses, enabling her teammates to hit the glass. Benefiting most was forward Lillian Burnett, who ended with 28 points.
However, after seeing CFS cut a 10-point lead to only one — 50-49 —with less than a minute left in the game, Calloway forward Carson McReynolds hit two giant free throws to push the lead back to three. That was followed forward Sayler Lowe’s putback off a missed free throw for a 55-49 lead and the breathing room needed to get Calloway to the finish line.
“Our girls closed it out,” Brown said. “Carson’s free throws came at a big time in the game but she also had a crucial blocked shot that gave us the ball. Those plays were very critical.”
Lowe led the Lady Lakers with 27 points, while Koch had 13. Schumacher’s two bombs accounted for her six points and McReynolds’ free throws gave her four.
