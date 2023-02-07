MURRAY — Calloway County appears to be putting things together late in the girls basketball season.
After experiencing many growing pains with a very young team, the Lady Lakers now appear to be climbing to a new level of play. Though their overall record is still not great, Calloway is in a stretch where they are not only winning more games than losing them but they are showing they can be competitive with good teams.
Monday night was no exception as the Lady Lakers won for the fourth time in their last seven outings by hammering 4th District foe Christian Fellowship, 60-42, at Jeffrey Gymnasium. That completed a season sweep of a good CFS team (16-9 overall. but 1-4 in the district) and vaulted the Lady Lakers (now 6-15) to second place in the district with a 3-2 mark.
“I think they were really ready to play this game,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team seemed to perhaps make a transformation Monday. Where the main thing was “get better” earlier in the year, the team seemed to focus on the importance of this game. “You know, I know it’s a big game and we were telling them, ‘Hey ladies, we’re at a point and time of the season where this is a big district game and a must win’... not trying to put pressure on them but we had to get this one and they came out responded.”
As they had in January at Briensburg, Calloway (who had to hold on for a three-point win on that occasion) jumped to a healthy early lead as the Lady Eagles’ offense sputtered. Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers were scoring seven points off seven CFS turnovers in taking a 25-15 to the halftime break despite having to fight some rather serious foul trouble.
However, the Lady Lakers still had forward Sayler Lowe, who was not in foul trouble, and she was having a big night. She scored 15 points in the first half, seven off putbacks, and that trend continued into the second half. Lowe would score on four more putbacks, giving her seven for the game and accounting for most of her game-high 27 points to go with 17 rebounds to help keep the dangerous Lady Eagles from mounting a serious charge.
Calloway would lead by as many as 22 points before settling for the final margin.
Fittingly, the freshman was honored before the game for having grabbed her 500th career rebound in Friday’s win over 4th District archrival Murray High.
“She had several (putbacks) tonight and the good thing was that, if she didn’t get (the rebound), she influenced opportunities for her teammates. Those are those hustle plays that may or may not show up,” Brown said.
After sitting most of the first half with foul issues, guard Jaiden Koch was big in the second half as well. She scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half as she continued her trend of hitting free throws — 10-of-11 Monday— while also finding her way to the basket for easy shots. Point guard Jaycee Crouch had six points and six rebounds, while guard Addi Schumacher added five points and three boards.
However, the effort of forward Lexi McClure could not be forgotten. She only scored two points but she gave CFS post player Lillian Burnett fits, helping hold her to only six points, preventing leading scorer Gracie Howard (16 points) from having scoring help after Burnett had 28 points at Briensburg.
“She has really come around for us this season,” Brown said of McClure. “It’s amazing the strides she has made (after sustaining a hip injury last year) and she’s getting better every game, whether she’s getting a rebound or if she does score, but she also does a good job communicating on defense every game. She seems to be improving in some area every ball game.”
