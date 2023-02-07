McClure vs. CFS

Calloway County forward Lexi McClure (white uniform) hounds Christian Fellowship's Lillian Burnett Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. McClure's defensive effort was a big reason Burnett only scored six points Monday after scoring 29 in the teams' first game at Briensburg.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAYCalloway County appears to be putting things together late in the girls basketball season.

After experiencing many growing pains with a very young team, the Lady Lakers now appear to be climbing to a new level of play. Though their overall record is still not great, Calloway is in a stretch where they are not only winning more games than losing them but they are showing they can be competitive with good teams.