MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers struggled early but eventually did just enough to pull away from Fourth District boys basketball rival Christian Fellowship en route to a 70-51 victory Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium and secure the first 20-win season for Head Coach Brad Cleaver and his Lakers.
“It’s great to see our guys (now 20-6 overall and 4-1 in 4th District play)get to 20 wins this season,” Cleaver said. “There is a great opportunity ahead of us. Cole Lockhart had a big game with 11 rebounds on the night. It’s great to see him continue to develop quickly. It was also good to see our young guys come in and perform.”
The matchup with CFS (5-16, 0-6 in the district) back in January quickly turned into a laugher as the Lakers made 16 out of 35 3-point attempts and were a blistering 17-of-21 inside the arc. CFS’ Andrew Dunning immediately served notice that the Eagles were not just going to roll over for the highly touted Lakers this time. Dunning missed a trey on the opening possession of the game but beat the entire Calloway squad to the ball and powered it into the basket through a host of Lakers. Dunning recorded a double-double with 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The lead was short lived as Jonah Butler responded with a three from the top of the key just 10 seconds later. When Conner Lockhart cashed in a triple against CFS’ 2-3 zone on the next possession, it appeared as though the Lakers might bury the Eagles under an avalanche of three-point shots once again.
Dunning answered with a jump hook in the lane to pull CFS within two points. Samuel Grigg then connected on a triple for three of his 18 points and the Eagles were back in front at 7-6.
Butler connected on his second three-pointer from the left wing to give Calloway the lead for good. The Lakers ended the first quarter with a 15-13 lead. Butler swatted away a Dunning shot as the second quarter opened. Eli Finley got behind the defense and the Lakers turned defense into instant offense when Finley slammed home a dunk.
The pesky Eagles responded, though, and Dunning pulled his squad within two points with 3:19 remaining in the first half. Cleaver implored his team to attack the paint and they responded with an 8-2 scoring run to head into the locker room with a 27-19 lead.
Calloway came out after the break with much better energy and attacked the paint. The Lakers scored at will once they got the ball inside against the Eagles’ zone. Finley, Lockhart, Clinton and Butler did the damage as the Calloway scored on five of their first six possessions in the third quarter to open up a 38-21 lead.
CFS continued to play hard but the Lakers were simply too much for them to overcome. Butler asserted himself on the defensive end with several blocked shots in the second half and orchestrated the prettiest offensive play of the night with a lob to Finley in transition for an easy layup. That gave the Lakers a comfortable 63-42 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the contest and Cleaver pulled his starters.
Finley led the Lakers with 21 points. Conner Lockhart pumped in 16 while Butler finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Clinton scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Conner Lockhart scored two points to go along with his 11 boards.
“Not one of our best performances,” Cleaver said. “We weren’t in it mentally. We were somewhere else tonight. That’s up to me as the coach to figure out a way to give them tasks and keep them more involved in the situation at hand.”
