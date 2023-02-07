Butler block CFS

Jonah Butler (3) of Calloway County blocks and Andrew Dunning shot while Aiden Clinton (10) watches during Calloway County’s 70-51 victory over Christian Fellowship.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger &Times

MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers struggled early but eventually did just enough to pull away from Fourth District boys basketball rival Christian Fellowship en route to a 70-51 victory Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium and secure the first 20-win season for Head Coach Brad Cleaver and his Lakers. 

“It’s great to see our guys (now 20-6 overall and 4-1 in 4th District play)get to 20 wins this season,” Cleaver said. “There is a great opportunity ahead of us. Cole Lockhart had a big game with 11 rebounds on the night. It’s great to see him continue to develop quickly. It was also good to see our young  guys come in and perform.”  

