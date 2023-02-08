MURRAY — Trailing 46-45 with a little less than 25 seconds left in the game, Murray High came up just short of beating 4th District leader Marshall County Tuesday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
After falling behind by as many as 11 points late in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers put themselves in position for a huge win. However, while the comeback fell short — 49-45 — it displayed another hard-fought effort for Murray High (8-14, 1-4) on the heels of their surprising 29-point win over Paducah Tilghman three days earlier.
Murray High lost to Marshall (13-13, 5-0 in district play) Tuesday night despite 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks from senior center Alyssa Daughrity.
The Lady Tigers came out energetic, confident and inspired, and the teams were tied at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Daughrity’s six points and a right corner 3-pointer for junior guard Mylee Smith, along with senior forward Madeline Howell pitching in two points, drove the Murray High effort.
The Lady Marshals would rely on 3-pointers from three different players to keep the game close at that point.
Murray High would lead briefly at 18-17, with more than four minutes left to play in the second quarter, but a flurry of turnovers, mostly self-inflicted, instigated a 12-2 run for Marshall to close out the half with a 29-20 lead.
“At halftime,we talked about that little run they went on to end the half,” said Lady Tiger Head Coach Tom Foust. “That was more of what we did to ourselves than I thought what they did. We talked about how we can play with them. I thought our defense was really aggressive in the halfcourt, more so than in the past. I was really proud of them.”
At the end of the third period, Marshall had started to pull ahead and looked to take control of the game for good. But Murray High would scrap and claw and use a 10-3 run over the first five minutes of the final quarter to tie the score at 38-38.
The Lady Marshals would bank a 3-pointer and use a couple of free throws to pull back ahead by five points with 2:07 left in regulation and Murray High would not get any closer than three points the rest of the way.
Freshman spark-plug forward Kendyll English scored 13 for the Tigers, Smith had six points on two 3-pointers, while Howell, junior guard Reese Downey and eighth-grade guard Kaydence Kindle has two points each. b
