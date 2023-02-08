Englsh vs. Marshall

Murray High forward Kendyll English (white jersey) tries to get past Marshall County junior Izzy Washburn (orange jersey) in the Tigers’ matchup with the Lady Marshals Tuesday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. The freshman had 13 points in the game.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Trailing 46-45 with a little less than 25 seconds left in the game, Murray High came up just short of beating 4th District leader Marshall County Tuesday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.

After falling behind by as many as 11 points late in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers put themselves in position for a huge win. However, while the comeback fell short — 49-45 — it displayed another hard-fought effort for Murray High (8-14, 1-4) on the heels of their surprising 29-point win over Paducah Tilghman three days earlier.

