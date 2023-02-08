Wilson vs. Marshall

Murray High’s Collin Wilson goes up for two of his team-high 17 points in the Tigers’ convincing 63-50 win over Marshall County Tuesday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Almost two months between games and the return of one of Region 1’s best players for Murray High made a world of difference Tuesday night for the Tigers’ second go-around this season with Marshall County.

The Tigers avenged a 14-point loss in December to the Marshals in Draffenville by flipping the score to a 13-point, 63-50 win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.

