MURRAY — Almost two months between games and the return of one of Region 1’s best players for Murray High made a world of difference Tuesday night for the Tigers’ second go-around this season with Marshall County.
The Tigers avenged a 14-point loss in December to the Marshals in Draffenville by flipping the score to a 13-point, 63-50 win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Led by junior guard Collin Wilson’s 17 points and the return of senior guard Grant Whitaker — 10 points and eight assists — the Tigers (14-8 overall and 4-2 in 4th District play) were the much more confident and controlling team this time, a reversal of the first game at Marshall (now 18-8, 3-2).
Deliberately slowing the tempo often throughout the game, the Tigers had their way with the Marshals most of the night. Head Coach Dior Curtis’ team shot a sweltering 67% from the floor in the game, thanks to 16-for-21 inside the arc and 5-for-10 outside of it. Wilson was responsible for 6-for-7 of that team total, including 3-for-4 from deep.
The Tigers led 17-13 after the first quarter, with an aggressiveness and attitude that they were going to control the game to set the tone early.
A 15-10 Tiger performance would send the teams to the locker room with Murray High leading 32-23, but the visiting Marshals weren’t done just yet. They outscored the home team 16-11 in the third quarter and were keeping it close enough to make things interesting.
Leading by only four points, at 43-39, the Murray High defense held Marshall to only 3-for-13 shooting in the final quarter and outscored the Marshals 20-11 down the stretch to put the game away.
This also makes a mess of the 4th District standings late in the season as Murray High now sits one game behind first-place Calloway County.
“We’re trying to get back to the team we think we should be at full-strength,” Curtis said. “Glad to be back on our home floor.”
Junior Lincoln English had nine points and nine rebounds, junior Zavion Carman finished with nine points and six boards, sophomore Kobe Watson pitched in seven points, sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones had seven points and junior guard Drew May had four points and three assists.
