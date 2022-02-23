MURRAY— With the 4th District Boys Basketball Tournament title on the line, the Calloway County Lakers would have to do what they had not been able to twice before this season, upset the Murray High Tigers.
Yet, on Tuesday night, with a Laker-red hot start, a smothering defensive block party and 23 points by Laker freshman guard Eli Finley, the Lakers (17-13) soundly beat the Tigers (22-6) by a score of 58-50 in a packed and raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The Lakers let the Tigers know early that they had no intentions of being swept, after baskets by senior forward Matthew Ray and Finley. Those were followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from each wing by senior guard Zach Hudgin, setting the emotional tone for the evening as Calloway took a 10-0 lead. The only thing that overshadowed the offensive fireworks was the ferocious defense that punched the Tigers in the mouth early and showed them the toughest first-quarter defense they had seen all season, limiting them to just two points in the period.
“It’s the Crosstown Classic for the district championship,” said Laker Head Coach Brad Cleaver when asked what inspired the defensive effort. “We don’t say much but say ‘Hey boys! Embrace this. You don’t get many opportunities to capture a moment like this. Let’s go!’”
Murray High would respond in the second quarter, mostly due to seven points by senior forward Trey Boggess, and the Tigers would outscore the Lakers 18-15 in that frame Hudgin, who finished with 14 points, and Laker freshman guard Jonah Butler, would push the Laker advantage to as many as nine points, at 23-14, though, with 1:50 left to go until halftime before the Tigers would narrow that margin to 27-20 at the half.
The opening of the second half was a different animal. Murray High roared out of the locker room on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 27-27 when Tiger senior guard Caleb Gill hit a 3-pointer just over two minutes into the quarter. Calloway would then use a 9-2 run over the next 2:30, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Ray, and the Lakers would never trail again.
“Our defensive intensity and attention to detail picked up,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis, when asked how his team clawed back into the game. “We got back into it and made some shots, but we just couldn’t do it for the long run throughout the game to come out with a victory.”
A basket from Tiger senior guard and leading scorer Grant Whitaker for just his sixth of 14 points in the game, and an offensive putback from sophomore forward Lincoln English would bring Murray High back to within one point with 6:15 left in the game. However, Ray answered by draining another deep ball and Calloway never looked back.
The Lakers pushed their fourth-quarter lead to as many as 12 points after a Hudgin layup with 2:10 left and they were able to hold on for the final minutes as Finley hit 7-of-9 freebies down the stretch, giving him 13 points in the quarter.
“Incredible!” said Ray, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in his last game at Jeffrey Gymnasium. “We’ve struggled in the past years and, to just go out on this note, I just don’t know what to say right now. Last time with our gameplan, we just kind of mixed it up, and this time we just set a solid game plan on defense.”
“It’s not about the points for me,” said Finley. “I would be just as happy right now if I had two points. I’m just so glad we got the win tonight. I think we played an excellent team ballgame. I think our defense was phenomenal tonight. I think the M.O. on us in the region this year has been we can score our points but we can’t play any defense and we came into this tournament hoping to change that narrative.”
And that they did as the Lakers won their first district crown since 2017.
