DRAFFENVILLE —The Murray High Lady Tigers’ basketball season ended earlier than they had hoped Monday night with a loss to the Marshall County Lady Marshals in the first round of the 4th District Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Tigers took a one-point lead into the halftime break because of their active defense in the first half. However, the proficient shooting offense of the Lady Marshals began to show late in the third quarter as they took a five point lead by the end of the third and extended it to as many as 11 points in the fourth for a 49-43 win at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court.
“I’m just so thankful for this group, especially my seniors,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust when asked about his team’s improved play this season. Murray High ended the season with an 11-17 record, seven more wins than they had last year. “I feel like a lot of people didn’t really expect much from us going into this year, and they went out to prove a lot of them wrong, and they did.”
The Lady Tigers commanded the game in the first half, especially the first quarter with their impressive defense, getting a good number of steals, as well as forcing quite a few turnovers against the Lady Marshals (16-14). This was a big reason the Lady Tigers found themselves in possession of a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
This was in stark contrast to the last time these two teams met on this court as Marshall had few issues on offense in a 22-point win in December.
Monday’s game more closely resembled the second game between the teams a few weeks ago in Murray, where the Lady Marshals had to fight hard to withstand a Murray High rally from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to escape with a four-point win.
Murray High still had the lead late in the third quarter after a 3-pointer from guard Mylee Smith. However, that is where the game turned as Marshall closed on a big scoring run to take a 35-30 lead to the final quarter.
There, guard Amelia Boone hit two huge 3-pointers to extend the lead to 41-30. Murray High was able to cut the lead to as little as six points the rest of the way, but the Lady Marshals, suspect at the foul line this season, made enough free throws down the stretch to keep Murray High at an arm’s length.
Murray High’s seniors were the driving force all game for the Lady Tigers as center Alyssa Daughrity finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, while forward Madeline Howell had a career-high eight points with several of those in the first quarter. Guard Brooklynn Darnell had two points but provided some very stiff defense during the early stages.
Freshman forward Kendyll English also scored nine points when Daughrity found herself in foul trouble early.
Even though this year’s seniors may be graduating, this game saw some of the younger Lady Tigers playing big roles in the game down the stretch, going to show that the Murray High Lady Tigers have a bright future.
“The seniors have really set us up for future success,” said Foust. “We’ve got some really good young kids. Allison Vonnahme has been stepping up huge for us, and of course you’ve got Kaydence (Kindle) and Kendyll English. The future is pretty bright, and the seniors laid the foundation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.