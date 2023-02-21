DRAFFENVILLE —The Murray High Lady Tigers’ basketball season ended earlier than they had hoped Monday night with a loss to the Marshall County Lady Marshals in the first round of the 4th District Girls Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Tigers took a one-point lead into the halftime break because of their active defense in the first half. However, the proficient shooting offense of the Lady Marshals began to show late in the third quarter as they took a five point lead by the end of the third and extended it to as many as 11 points in the fourth for a 49-43 win at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court.

