MURRAY —Survive and advance is the mantra among basketball coaches at this time of the year.
The Calloway County Lady Lakers may have dropped a game to Marshall County in the Fourth District Tournament championship in Jeffrey Gymnasium Monday night, but they survived and will advance. Despite a 59-24 loss to the Lady Marshals, Calloway earned a spot in the regional tournament next week as the district runner-up.
Calloway Head Coach Maddie Waldrop had her young squad (10-15) prepared for the Lady Marshals (20-5). The Lady Lakers were the more aggressive team in the early going as they attacked the Marshall defense aggressively in the first quarter. Sunny Clark and Reese Settle knocked down four free throws in a row to tie the score three minutes into the contest. The gameplan earned Calloway 11 free-throw attempts in the opening frame and they connected on nine of them.
Unfortunately for Calloway, Marshall then went on an 11-0 scoring run over the next two minutes to open up a double-digit lead. The Lady Marshals were outstanding on their offensive end of the floor. Marshall drained four of its six 3-point shots and 70% of its shots from the field. Waldrop changed defenses in an attempt to slow the Lady Marshals down but it was to no avail and the quarter ended with Marshall on top, 24-11.
Calloway continued to fight on the defensive end but stopped attacking as aggressively on offense during the second quarter. The result was it did not earn a trip to the free-throw line and only managed to make one field goal.
Marshall continued its efficient offensive production, making 50% of its field-goal attempts. Calloway fought and clawed on defense but the Lady Marshals ran their five-out offense to perfection. They held the ball for the final 1:50 of the half until Skylar Waller drove down the lane for a layup at the buzzer to give Marshall a 35-13 halftime lead.
Calloway played the Lady Marshals even in the third and began attacking the basket again in the fourth quarter. The Lady Lakers connected on 16-of-19 from the foul line in the game. The length of Marshall bothered Calloway and limited the Lady Lakers to only 20% from the field.
Clark scored the final two of her co-team-high eight points from the charity stripe with :42 left in the game. Waldrop then took the senior out for one final ovation in Jeffrey. Settle joined Clark with eight points to lead Calloway.
“Our girls played much better than the last two times we played them,” Waldrop said. “I love these girls and we lost playing the way we are supposed to play…hard and together.”
4th District
All-Tournament Team
Calloway County:
Sunny Clark
Sayler Lowe
Reese Settle
Marshall County
Jada Driver
Halle Langhi
Mia Teague
Skylar Waller
Murray High
Alyssa Daughrity
Jade Oakley
Christian Fellowship
Lillian Burnett
Jayden Jackson
