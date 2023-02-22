DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County busted out of the gate in its postseason opener Tuesday night, ready to run Marshall County out of their own gym in the 4th District Boys Basketball Tournament. 

But an almost 11-minute drought across the second and third quarters doomed the visiting Lakers, as they ultimately fell to the Marshals 58-53, ending their season at 21-10, while the Marshals improved to 20-9. 

