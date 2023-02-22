DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County busted out of the gate in its postseason opener Tuesday night, ready to run Marshall County out of their own gym in the 4th District Boys Basketball Tournament.
But an almost 11-minute drought across the second and third quarters doomed the visiting Lakers, as they ultimately fell to the Marshals 58-53, ending their season at 21-10, while the Marshals improved to 20-9.
Marshals guard Wade Moore scored six of his team-high 20 points in the final minute to help ice the game.
The Lakers took an early 17-11 lead as six players recorded a basket. Then, a 12-3 run for the Lakers pushed their lead up to 29-14, when guard Eli Finley hit his second 3-pointer of the period at the 4-minute mark. The visiting Lakers fans were rocking Reed Conder Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court.
But then the offensive lights went out for the Lakers, as they would fail to score another field goal until guard Conner Lockhart’s basket with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Marshall used a 9-0 run to end the first half and steal all the momentum back from the Lakers heading into the locker room.
“We were executing well, I thought defensively we looked really sharp,” said Laker Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “I think that 9-0 run they went on in the second quarter was big but, still, we were in a good position in the first half, holding them to 23 points.
“Shots didn’t fall in the third quarter and that really was the ballgame for us. We were never really able to bounce back from it. Hats off to Marshall County, they made their free throws and they made crunch time plays when you have to and that’s what you have to do to win tournament games.”
The Marshals continued to climb back in the game after halftime and grabbed the lead for good at 32-31 on a floater from the left side of the lane by guard Alex Staples with four minutes left in the period, part of an 18-2 run. The Marshals ended the third quarter up 45-35.
Calloway didn’t fold, cutting the lead to 52-49 with 1:33 left in the game. But after a Marshal turnover, the Lakers couldn’t just get a shot to drop as their season ended much sooner than they had expected.
“I wasn’t prepared to have the talk I had to have with my guys tonight,” said Cleaver. “I’ve got a good ball club. If I sat here and told you we didn’t think we couldn’t go on a run and compete for a regional title, it wouldn’t be the truth. We felt like that and we believed in that, but when you’ve got a district like this, we knew that three teams could go on and win it, we knew one of them was going to be sitting home when we came here tonight, we just didn’t want it to be the guys in red.”
Finley finished the game as the Lakers’ leading-scorer with 19 points. Sophomore forward Stephen Lane had 10 points, Conner Lockhart had seven, sophomore guard Jonah Butler had six points and eight rebounds, junior guard Kolt Bazzell had five points, sophomore forward Cole Lockhart had three points, and senior guard Aiden Clinton scored three points in his final game in a Laker uniform.
