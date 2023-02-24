DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High held off a scrappy Marshall County comeback attempt in the 4th District Boys Basketball Championship game Thursday night, with the Tigers prevailing 60-57. 

Led by senior guard Grant Whitaker’s 18 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 6-for-6 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, the Tigers (21-9) beat the Marshals (20-10) in the teams’ third matchup on the season at a loud and raucous Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court.

