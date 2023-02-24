DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High held off a scrappy Marshall County comeback attempt in the 4th District Boys Basketball Championship game Thursday night, with the Tigers prevailing 60-57.
Led by senior guard Grant Whitaker’s 18 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 6-for-6 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, the Tigers (21-9) beat the Marshals (20-10) in the teams’ third matchup on the season at a loud and raucous Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court.
The teams traded runs in the first quarter, with Marshall firing out of the starting gate to a 6-2 lead, which was then matched by a 6-2 Murray High run, which then became part of a 13-0 run as the Tigers tried to pull away early, thanks to junior guard Drew May’s five points in the quarter.
At one point in the second quarter, Murray High found themselves up 27-16 for their biggest lead in the game. Junior guard Collin Wilson’s seven points led the Tigers in the second quarter, as the Tigers headed into the locker room with that 11-point lead.
But Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis knew a Marshal run was coming.
“Basketball is a game of runs and we knew with the way we were playing defense, we hoped to continue to limit them to 32 points in the game,” said Curtis. “But we knew that probably wasn’t going to happen. We just tried to make sure we stayed good on our defensive principles and do some things well so we could get a victory.”
Marshall outscored Murray High 17-16, coming out of the halftime break, thanks in part to sophomore guard Alex Staples’ eight third-quarter points, but the real run came in the final eight minutes of the game.
The Marshals outscored the Tigers 24-16 in the final period, with Staples catching fire again, this time connecting for 11 points for the home team. Murray High seemed to be icing the game again, however, halfway through the fourth period, as the Tigers took a 51-42 lead with just 4:54 left on the clock after two Whitaker free throws.
Marshall would then use a blistering 9-0 run in the next 1:49 to tie the game at 51-51 with a little more than three minutes remaining, but they never could get over the hump, as Whitaker again sank two more free throws with 17.4 seconds left on the clock to put the Tigers up by three points.
A drive into the lane and a shot to send the game into overtime by Staples was no good for the Marshals, as it was well defended by Murray High, and a free throw for Wilson capped the night for the Tigers’ second district title in the last three years.
Murray High junior center Zavion Carman had another double-double, as he finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor.
Wilson had 12 points and six boards, while May scored nine points, sophomore shooting guard Kobe Watson had seven, junior forward Lincoln English, who missed Monday’s first-round win over Christian Fellowship with an injury, had two points and sophomore guard Jeremiah Jones had one point.
The red-hot Tigers, who have now won 16 of their last 17 games, will enter the CFSB Region 1 Tournament next week as the hottest team in the region. The Tigers will be seeking their second straight Region 1 title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.