DRAFFENVILLE — With the 4th District Boys Basketball Tournament firing up at Marshall County’s Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court Monday night, all Murray High had to do was to get past Christian Fellowship for the fourth time this season.

This was to ensure yet another appearance in the district championship game, but to also lock up a spot in the CFSB Region 1 Tournament at hometown Murray State. The Tigers their job, finishing off CFS early again, this time with a 83-52 knockout of the Eagles (6-23) that was led by sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 16 points. 

