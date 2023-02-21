DRAFFENVILLE — With the 4th District Boys Basketball Tournament firing up at Marshall County’s Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court Monday night, all Murray High had to do was to get past Christian Fellowship for the fourth time this season.
This was to ensure yet another appearance in the district championship game, but to also lock up a spot in the CFSB Region 1 Tournament at hometown Murray State. The Tigers their job, finishing off CFS early again, this time with a 83-52 knockout of the Eagles (6-23) that was led by sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 16 points.
The interior presence of Murray High (19-8) was shorthanded in the game as junior forward Lincoln English didn’t suit up for the Tigers, except for wearing a boot on his right foot, after injuring it in practice previously.
But Head Coach Dior Curtis didn’t need English and his team-leading 11.2 ppg on this night, as 12 different Tiger players recorded points.
The Tigers’ relentless press and half-court trapping defenses frustrated the Eagles most of the night and set the tone, making sure they were going to play Thursday night for the district title against either Calloway County or Marshall County.
The Tigers took a 17-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play. CFS looked to be deliberately slowing the pace, but it wasn’t enough as they had trouble getting clean looks at the basket. Center Zavion Carman led the way early, scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds in the period, on his way to yet another double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
A 23-5 offensive onslaught in the second quarter put the Tigers up 40-13 at halftime, with nine points from Watson and six points for junior guard Drew May, who finished with 14 points.
CFS outscored Murray High 23-21 in the third quarter but could not close within striking distance as Murray High winning the final period, 22-16.
Sophomore guard Jeremiah Jones finished with 10 points, junior Collin Wilson had seven, senior forward Kameron Murphy connected on 2-for-2 3-point shooting in the game for his six points. Senior Grant Whitaker, freshmen Acey Stricklin and Aiden Armstrong scored four points. Junior guard Miles Mitchell had three points, while sophomore forward Jimmy Kjellberg and freshman guard Brady Burkeen had two points apiece.
“I thought defensively we did some good things,” said Curtis after the game, but he wasn’t willing to pick who he wanted to play in the championship game Thursday night.
“It doesn’t matter to me. We get our spot in the regional tournament,” said Curtis. “So this is another chance to play for a district championship and that’s what we want to be able to do.”
