MURRAY — As tonight’s final round of regular-season basketball contests are played within the Region 1 4th District, the picture is still rather fuzzy on the boys and girls’ sides.

By the end of tonight, though, things will be much easier to decipher. That is because all four teams will be facing district opponents with doubleheaders between Calloway County and Marshall County at Draffenville and Murray High and Christian Fellowship at Briensburg.