MURRAY — As tonight’s final round of regular-season basketball contests are played within the Region 1 4th District, the picture is still rather fuzzy on the boys and girls’ sides.
By the end of tonight, though, things will be much easier to decipher. That is because all four teams will be facing district opponents with doubleheaders between Calloway County and Marshall County at Draffenville and Murray High and Christian Fellowship at Briensburg.
On the boys’ side, Calloway goes into tonight’s rematch at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium with a one-game edge for the top spot in the district at 4-1.
A win by the Lakers clinches the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament. However, if the Marshals, who trail the Lakers by a game, win, it creates the potential for a big mess.
That is because, about a mile away, a rapidly strengthening Murray High team would end its district season at 4-2 with a win over CFS. That would be the same record Marshall would have with a win over Calloway, who would also fall to 4-2, should it lose tonight. Obviously, this would require a tie-breaker system to be installed to determine the seedings.
On the girls’ side, things are considerably less chaotic.
By going undefeated so far in the district, Marshall’s Lady Marshals have the No. 1 seed already in their back pocket. That will not change.
The No. 2 seed is also no longer in doubt. With its win over CFS Monday night, Calloway’s Lady Lakers have claimed that spot for the district tournament, regardless of what happens at Briensburg between host CFS and Murray High. Calloway now stands 3-2, two games clear of both CFS and Murray High.
What Murray High and CFS are deciding is the No. 3 seed and, after tonight, one of those teams will have two district wins.
