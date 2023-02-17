MURRAY — After a crazy end to the 4th District basketball regular season, the time of year that really matters has almost arrived.
The 4th District Tournament begins Monday at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium in Draffenville with a pair of games on the docket.
The evening’s first contest features host Marshall County, the No. 1 seed on the girls’ side (14-15), facing fourth-seeded Murray High (11-16) at 6. The Lady Marshals won the two regular season meetings but the margin of victory shrank dramatically from December to earlier this month as the Lady Tigers fell by only four points at Murray after the Lady Marshals won big in Draffenville.
The winner of that contest will meet the winner of a game between No. 2 seed Calloway County (8-17) and No. 3 Christian Fellowship (21-9) at 6 Tuesday night. Calloway swept the season series, winning the first game by only three points at Briensburg before claiming a 19-point victory late last month in Murray.
The championship game will be played at 6 Wednesday night.
The boys’ side came down to a three-way tie for first place with Murray High (19-8) emerging with the coveted No. 1 seed by way of tie-breaker. The Tigers will meet fourth-seeded CFS (6-22) after Monday’s first game at about 7:30. Murray High swept that regular season series.
That means Calloway (21-9) and Marshall (19-9) will meet for the right to advance to the Region 1 Tournament in Tuesday’s second game, also expected to start at about 7:30. Those two split their season series with each winning on their home courts.
The title game for the boys will be played at 6 Thursday night.
