MURRAY — Tickets for The Murray Bank 4th District Basketball Tournament being played at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus will go on sale on GoFan to the general public Saturday morning until they sell out.
These will feature the second meeting of the season between the Murray High Lady Tigers and Calloway County Lady Lakers at 1 p.m. Saturday. That will be followed by the third meeting of the season between the Murray High and Calloway boys teams at 3.
Gates will open at 12:15.
On the girls’ side, Calloway won the regular season contest at Taylor Gym by a score of 40-38. Meanwhile, Murray High’s boys swept the season series, winning the first game at Taylor Gym by a 73-50 count before emerging a 52-47 winner in overtime in the rematch at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The winners advance to the Region 1 Tournament and will face Marshall County’s girls and boys in the title games of those sides on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.