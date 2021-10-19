MURRAY — Calloway County had the momentum on its side after the second set of Monday night’s 4th District Volleyball Tournament match with Christian Fellowship.
The Lady Lakers had just tied the match — 1-1 in sets — after sophomore setter Lydia Bell’s serve had handcuffed the Lady Eagles and allowed Calloway to win the last 11 points in a row. The Calloway bench went crazy. The fans inside Murray High’s Taylor Gym were screaming.
Then reality hit, namely in the form of CFS hitters Lillian Burnett and Cori Hood, who unloaded several emphatic kills as the Lady Lakers, while sending several of those shots back across the net, just could not regain the momentum as the Lady Eagles advanced to tonight’s title match with cross-county rival Marshall County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18.
“We played a good game I thought and we fought well, but there were times where we got really, really down (in sets) and,when you get that far down, it’s really, really hard to pick yourself up against a team like CFS,” said Calloway Head Coach Lindsey Jones, whose team ended its season at 10-9, while the Lady Eagles moved to 21-13.
“If we’d stayed up with them the whole time, it would’ve been different.”
CFS did not take command of the opening set until it was able to put together a 7-4 spurt to close the frame, then it flew to a lead that would be as large as 10 before Bell toed the service stripe with CFS leading 23-16.
Her serve began causing the Lady Eagles major problems as, time and time again, they were unable to set up their hitters and, on several occasions, were crashing into each other. Suddenly out of rhythm, CFS missed several spike attempts and the lead began to shrink. Finally, two spike misses gave Calloway the lead at 24-23. It would be senior Addy Bogard, who would end the frame with a soft kill to the left side.
“We were forcing them to make the errors and they were hitting it out and we were getting them out of their system,” Jones said. “So we were playing well and we were playing together.”
However, just as quickly as the momentum came to the Lady Lakers it departed as the Lady Eagles, whose defense against Calloway’s spikes, was strong all night, began to settle down. They charged to a quick lead that kept getting larger and when it reached 17-10 on a net violation, they went for the clincher and got it. An 8-1 run finished the set and returned control to CFS.
Calloway then fell behind 9-3 in the fourth set but fought hard to stay in contact. A double hit allowed the Lady Lakers to trim the lead to 13-9 but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way. This was also where Burnett and Hood were particularly effective, utilizing very high sets that Jones said took her blockers out of their rhythm.
“It was messing us up a little bit because our blockers were not watching the ball as much as they were watching the player, so when it went really high like that, we weren’t getting there on time,” she said.
Monday marked the final match for Calloway seniors Gracie Adams, Bogard, Kamden Underwood and Adison Hicks, who missed the last two-thirds of the season with a major knee injury.
Underwood had 39 digs, while Gracie Turner had 22. Bell had seven kills, one ace and seven assists, while Carson McReynolds had four kills and eight blocks, Gracie Friedrich had seven blocks and Lillie Thorn had 12 assists and four kills.
