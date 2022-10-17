MURRAY — Tonight will mark Kady Arant’s first venture into a high school volleyball postseason as a head coach, but she more than knows about the atmosphere this part of a season can create.
She has, after all, been the head coach of the Calloway County softball team the past five seasons, a tenure that has seen its share of big moments come playoff time. This includes a Kentucky 2A Championships title from 2021, the same season the Lady Lakers played state juggernaut McCracken County for the Region 1 championship.
One thing neither of those runs involved, though, were home games. That is why tonight’s 4th District Tournament clash with Marshall County is different … it will be played at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“We get to host, which I think is a wonderful thing,” said Arant, whose team (11-13, 2-4 in district play) has already felt the edge being at home can bring this fall. It won the 2A Sectional 1 title in September at Jeffrey. “It’s huge for us. Obviously, any time you can play at home with your own crowd and in your own place, it’s definitely an advantage. I also think it’s a comfort thing, though.
“You just feel good when you’re at home.”
Something else that gives Arant reason to think tonight can go well for the Lady Lakers is that they have proven they can play with the Lady Marshals (13-6, 4-2 in the district). They were swept in the regular season and lost both matches in straight sets. The scores are encouraging, though.
In both cases, the Lady Lakers started slow, only to press Marshall hard the remainder of the match. At Draffenville, Calloway dropped a 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 decision. At Jeffrey, Marshall won the first set 25-12, then had to fight hard before winning 25-21, 28-26 in the final two sets.
“We can do this,” Arant said. “We’ve lost two to them, but they’ve been very competitive, and I think this one is anybody’s game.”
Obviously, from the first two matches with Marshall, the key for Calloway is starting better. Those slow starts put the Lady Lakers behind the 8-ball and into come-from-behind mode,
Still, the Lady Lakers have shown they can come all the way back from a rough start. Thursday, they fell behind Murray High in all three sets of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, only to catch the Lady Tigers, then win all three by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in a very entertaining match.
One thing that shined for the Lady Lakers was the service game as their usual big threat at the net, Gracie Friedrich, had 11 of her team’s 18 aces. She also did her usual strong work at the net, registering nine kills.
Something else that helped the Lady Lakers was their ability to keep points alive against some well-placed spikes from Murray High. Assistant Gracee Murphy said this was the result of some very hard work from her team later in the season.
“We’ve been working more on being a little more scrappy, as we like to call it,” Murphy said. “If the ball hits the floor, there better be a body beside it. We’re taking pride in knowing that, if we go for the ball, it’s going to come up or it’s going to be touchable, and I think our confidence has definitely changed during the season.
“They started knowing that they can get the ball up (after being spiked) instead of hoping they can get the ball up.”
Match time is set for about 7:30 tonight, following the first match of the evening between Murray High and Christian Fellowship.
