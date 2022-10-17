Calloway volleyball defense

Calloway County's Gracie Turner (white) prepares to make a play on a ball as teammate Cambrey Driscoll moves in from the side to assist during a match earlier this season at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Tonight will mark Kady Arant’s first venture into a high school volleyball postseason as a head coach, but she more than knows about the atmosphere this part of a season can create.

She has, after all, been the head coach of the Calloway County softball team the past five seasons, a tenure that has seen its share of big moments come playoff time. This includes a Kentucky 2A Championships title from 2021, the same season the Lady Lakers played state juggernaut McCracken County for the Region 1 championship.