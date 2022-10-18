MURRAY — For several minutes Monday, the crowd gathered for the 4th District Volleyball Tournament match between regular-season champion Christian Fellowship and fourth-seeded Murray High had to be shaking its collective head.
Murray High, who had not come close to taking a set from the Region 1 powerhouse this season, was playing the Lady Eagles very tough. In fact, the Lady Tigers were actually beating CFS in the opening set until the late stages. CFS finally took an 18-17 lead after trailing by as many four points, eventually winning the opening set by only three points.
Then, reality seemed to hit as CFS took its game to a completely different level the rest of the way and cruised to a 25-22, 25-6, 25-12 straight-sets win and a spot in tonight’s championship match with Marshall County at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“The girls were calm, they were collected and did the things we talked about doing and it was really good to see them play together and smart, and not get down on themselves when mistakes did happen,” said Murray High Head Coach Al Bassett, whose team (11-16) took the game to the heavily-favored Lady Eagles (23-8) early, attacking at the net and coming away with several points. “That was the goal of this year, from the beginning. You know, defense is good but you’ve got to close out the play.
An Alyssa Daughrity kill put the Lady Tigers up 16-15 before CFS began the run that would carry them to winning the first set. Still, Murray High did not go easily, drawing even at 22-22 before a dink kill from Cordia Hood put the Lady Eagles up 23-22, a lead they would never relinquish.
In the second and third sets, CFS’ service game began taking a toll, keeping the Lady Tigers off balance and unable to start their offense. After CFS thoroughly dominated Set 2, Murray High did manage to pull within 11-5 on a Kaleigha Hill kill but could pull no closer the rest of the way.
