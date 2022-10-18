MURRAY — For several minutes Monday, the crowd gathered for the 4th District Volleyball Tournament match between regular-season champion Christian Fellowship and fourth-seeded Murray High had to be shaking its collective head.

Murray High, who had not come close to taking a set from the Region 1 powerhouse this season, was playing the Lady Eagles very tough. In fact, the Lady Tigers were actually beating CFS in the opening set until the late stages. CFS finally took an 18-17 lead after trailing by as many four points, eventually winning the opening set by only three points.