Murray High volleyball

Murray High's Alyssa Daughrity (right) tries to keep the ball alive, along with teammates Ashley Vonnahme (left) and Rachel Kjellberg (9), Thursday night against Calloway County in the second Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Despite Thursday’s three-set loss to Calloway County in the second installment of this season’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic in volleyball, Murray High seems to be in a good place entering the postseason.

The Lady Tigers were very competitive in spite of the scoreboard showing a sweep by the Lady Lakers. In fact, Murray High had the lead in all three sets before Calloway came back in the late stages to win by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.