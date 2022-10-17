MURRAY — Despite Thursday’s three-set loss to Calloway County in the second installment of this season’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic in volleyball, Murray High seems to be in a good place entering the postseason.
The Lady Tigers were very competitive in spite of the scoreboard showing a sweep by the Lady Lakers. In fact, Murray High had the lead in all three sets before Calloway came back in the late stages to win by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
That performance is giving first-year Head Coach Al Bassett reason for optimism with tonight marking his team’s opener of the 4th District Tournament.
“These girls can play volleyball, no question about it,” Bassett said after his team made several spectacular plays on both offense and defense Thursday night, plays that have become possible because of the work they have done this season. “I really don’t have any concerns. We’ve just got to keep the energy up like we did (Thursday).”
Still, this season ended with no wins in district play, which is why the Lady Tigers have the No. 4 seed for tonight’s meeting with one of Region 1’s top programs, Christian Fellowship, at Calloway’s Jeffrey Gymnasium. While they were 0-6 in the tough 4th, Murray High has had more than its share of good moments and entered Thursday on a three-match winning streak.
For the season to continue after tonight, though, the Lady Tigers have to find a way to put more points on the scoreboard against the Lady Eagles (22-8 overall after going 6-0 in district play). In their two matches this season with CFS, Murray was defeated by scores of 25-13, 25-5, 25-18 at Murray and 25-15, 25-7, 25-13 at Briensburg.
That last match, though, was in late September and some things appear to have changed since that night. Murray High is keeping more points alive on defense, although they had some big problems with Calloway’s serve Thursday as the Lady Lakers registered 18 aces, which was the catalyst in their comebacks in each set. Still, the fact that a lot of points were requiring several outstanding plays on Calloway’s end seems to say that the Lady Tigers are better and capable of making tonight’s match quite interesting. Murray High also had the Lady Lakers on their heels because of its own serve, registering 13 aces with Haleigh Cline and Macy Chiles each having four.
Bassett said his team has to maintain its poise.
“That’s probably been our biggest obstacle, getting down on ourselves when things don’t go our way but, tonight, the girls showed they can keep their energy up,” Bassett said.
One place Murray High played bigger was at the net, where they scored 23 points on blocks, one of which was an incredible play by Allyson Rossi, who, while flying through mid-air, got her right hand to deflect the ball into an open part of the Calloway side. This is something that may have been helped by the Lady Tigers participating in a pair of high-caliber events toward the end of the season, one in Hopkinsville, the other in Paducah.
“It’s good to see some different things and I think that’s where the girls have benefited from seeing those different schools and how they play differently from the way we play. It’s increased their volleyball IQ,” said Bassett, who said the idea of playing tonight’s match at Jeffrey Gymnasium is not the worst thing.
“Will be comfortable there? Yes, I think we will. The main thing is we’ve just got to get our minds right.”
