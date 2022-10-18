MURRAY — There is a reason the postseason is known for bringing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, sometimes in the same contest.
Calloway County experienced that Monday night in the 4th District Volleyball Tournament on its home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium. After being swept in three sets apiece by Marshall County in the regular season, the Lady Lakers suddenly found themselves with the upper hand, winning their first two sets of the year against the Lady Marshals and needing only one more to clinch a spot in tonight’s title match with Christian Fellowship.
However, the Lady Marshals found what it took to take the moment away. Marshall won a nail-biting fourth set to tie the match, then let its service game and big killer Sarah Bremmerkamp take over in the fifth and final set to win 25-17, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-4.
“The last seven days,we have spent preparing for this game, not that any of the three games we played (last) week didn’t matter (including the regular-season closer in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic with rival Murray High,which the Lady Lakers won) but this was the game that mattered most to four of the most important girls on the team. I wanted to prepare them as much as I could,” said Calloway Assistant Coach Gracee Murphy of seniors Gracie Friedrich, Cana McDonald, Carson McReynolds and Lillie Thorn.
After spotting the Lady Marshals (14-6) the first set, Calloway (11-14) roared back in Sets 2 and 3 and seemed to have them where they wanted them, However, after taking a 7-3 lead, the Lady Lakers could not extend the lead. Cambrey Driscoll’s ace gave Calloway a 16-15 lead and that was followed by a missed spike that moved the lead to 17-15.
But the serve of Marshall’s Tori Shaw started backing up the Lady Lakers to the point they could not get spikes and gave her team a 21-17 lead. Bremmerkamp then got two kills in the final four points to extend the match.
She would record five kills in the final set as Marshall’s serves continued to cause problems.
