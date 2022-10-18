MURRAY — There is a reason the postseason is known for bringing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, sometimes in the same contest.

Calloway County experienced that Monday night in the 4th District Volleyball Tournament on its home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium. After being swept in three sets apiece by Marshall County in the regular season, the Lady Lakers suddenly found themselves with the upper hand, winning their first two sets of the year against the Lady Marshals and needing only one more to clinch a spot in tonight’s title match with Christian Fellowship.