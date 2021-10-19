MURRAY —Murray High started every set Monday by taking a lead at some point against top-seeded Marshall County in the opening round of the 4th District Volleyball Tournament.
However, a taller and more powerful Lady Marshals team was able to overcome those slow starts each time. The Lady Tigers did what they could to keep pace but,in the end, it was just too much Marshall firepower that proved the difference as the Lady Marshals advanced in straight sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 at Taylor Gym.
Marshall will face cross-county rival Christian Fellowship for the championship at 6 p.m. today.
“They’ve got height that we just can’t compare to and that puts us at a disadvantage,” said Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook, whose team ended its season at 9-12, while the Lady Marshals moved to 19-5.
Another big problem for Westbrook’s charges Monday was that Marshall’s servers were keeping the Lady Tigers off balance to the point that they were not able to set the ball for their hitters at the net. Many times, the Lady Tigers were attempting spikes from well behind the net or resorting to shoveling the ball over the net, allowing the Lady Marshals to set up their big hitters.
Sometimes, though, the Lady Tigers were able to meet that challenge as they kept several big spikes from hitting the ground. One such play came when junior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity did something that probably has not occurred too many times — she stuffed Marshall’s main weapon, 6-2 senior outside hitter Halle Langhi, for a scoring block.
Those plays, though, were few and, as the match progressed, Langhi, as well as teammates Sarah Bremmercamp and Alyssa McClain began to find the range.
One Langhi rocket struck Murray High setter Rachel Kjellberg in the face. But the junior stayed in the action.
“She did and she’s a fighter. She’s really tough,” Westbrook said of Kjellberg. “I talked to her and she told me she was OK, so she stayed out there.”
Murray High’s best moments Monday came in the first and third sets. In Set 1, the Lady Tigers led 6-3 before the Lady Marshals responded to take the lead for good at 8-7. In the third set, the Lady Tigers led 2-1 before Marshall snatched the lead at 3-2. The lead did grow to 19-10 but the Lady Tigers scratched back to 22-18 before the Lady Marshals put the finishing touches on the match.
“We had spurts where we played relaxed and one or two good hits (from Marshall) would go by and we weren’t too affected. Then, we started tensing up,” Westbrook said. “I’m proud of our seniors (Farris Howard, Jade Oakley, Erin Faulkner, Caroline Koenig and Kynzlee Fox) and I’m proud of all of our girls and I hope (her returning players) are ready to get to work next season.”
Faulkner had one kills to go with one block and 14 assists Monday, while Howard had seven kills and six service aces. Oakley had two kills and three aces and Daughrity had three kills and one block. Koenig had three digs and one ace, Kjellberg had two kills and one ace.
