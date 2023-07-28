MORGANFIELD — Calloway County senior Javen Campbell started her final season as a Lady Laker Tuesday with a so-so showing in the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City.
She carded an 18-hole score of 90. It was not the worst score on the planet but it also was not her best. She believed she was capable of more.
She got that on Thursday. In the suffocating heat at Breckenridge Golf Club, she went well below that number, finishing with a much more tolerable 80 that was good enough to not only give her a third straight Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 girls individual title, it made her feel better as a player.
“This was my goal for this year. It’s my senior year and I wanted to come out and play well, and actually win it, not with a high score like I’ve had,” Campbell said Thursday afternoon after returning to Murray. The 80 was easily her best score in a sectional after 91 and 90, respectively, the past two years. “I’m feeling really proud of myself.”
Campbell also had to play well to win her third title. Her winning score was only one stroke better than Paducah Tilghman’s McCall Moore, her playing partner for the day.
“I like playing with McCall. She’s a really good player and she’s only a freshman, so you can tell she’s really going to be good for the next few years to come,” Campbell said of Moore, who transferred to Tilghman from McCracken County in the off season. After nine holes, Campbell had registered a 38, while Moore had a 39 in what amounted to a match-play situation.
In her first two sectional wins, Campbell had not been challenged in this manner.
“It seemed like we were going back and forth,” she said. Campbell was at 3-over par for the day after 15 holes and seemed headed toward a score in the 70s, when she said the increasing heat of the day seemed to hit her for the rest of the way. “It got to me, actually. I did well early but those last few holes were tough.”
The tournament was moved up to a 7 a.m. start time in order to start play at a point of the day where the heat was somewhat pacified. However, by mid-morning, as most of the players had already made their turns for the final nine holes, heat index readings began creeping into the mid-90s. By the time the final groups ended their rounds, those readings were crossing the 100-degree mark.
Campbell’s title was only part of the good news for Calloway. Before Thursday, the Laker boys had not had a player do like Campbell and qualify for the 2A state tournament. Her classmate Micah Koenecke changed that with a solid 77 that missed his own individual title by only two strokes.
They will now represent their school in September.
“I was surprised, really, when I found out I was runner-up and by only two strokes,” said Koenecke, who started his season with an 83 on Tuesday at Calvert City. “I was making more putts today and having better iron play (than on Tuesday). I had played (at Breckenridge) about two weeks before and I saw that it was a shorter course, so I was using my two-iron (which plays about 10 yards shorter) than my three-wood. It helped that I saw the course earlier (and played that round with Campbell) because I knew where I needed to hit shorter so I could stay in front of ponds and creeks.
“There’s a lot of water at this course, probably more than at (Calvert City).”
Koenecke’s summer job this year has been at Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course in eastern Calloway County, which has given him many chances to talk golf with course pro and former Murray State star Nick Newcomb.
“Yeah we’ve talked about certain techniques at certain courses in the area and what to expect and that’s helped me,” Koenecke said of his talks with Newcomb, a Murray State Hall of Famer, who played his high school golf at nearby Marshall. “That’s pretty nice to have available to you (being able to chat with Newcomb). One of the big things he’s been telling me is to be more careful off the tee and give myself a chance on the approach shots.”
Thursday’s event came at a much earlier time than the past two seasons. On those occasions, at Providence and, last year, at Lake Barkley State Resort Park near Cadiz, the sectional was played in late August when the heat was not as much of a factor (rain, in fact, impacted the 2021 sectional at Providence).
That meant the players had to have their games at top level in order to have hopes of advancing to the state tournament in September. The past two years, that event has been hosted at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.
“Well, school’s still not in session so that wasn’t too bad (having such an important event this early),” Koenecke said.
Campbell was joined by Lady Laker teammate Bailee Lucas, who finished with a score of 102, which represents the freshman’s best outing in her almost three seasons of playing at the high school level.
On the boys’ side, seniors John Morgan Knight and Matthew Jones finished with scores of 101 and 103, respectively.
