Proud Lakers

Calloway County golfers Micah Koenecke, left, and Javen Campbell display their medals Thursday at the conclusion of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Golf Tournament at Breckenridge Golf Club in Morganfield. Koenecke earned the school's first spot in a boys 2A state tournament by finishing runner-up, while Campbell won the event for the third straight time.

 Photo provided

MORGANFIELD — Calloway County senior Javen Campbell started her final season as a Lady Laker Tuesday with a so-so showing in the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City.

She carded an 18-hole score of 90. It was not the worst score on the planet but it also was not her best. She believed she was capable of more.

