MURRAY — Coaches are forced to make some tough decisions in every game. 

A lot of those game-time decisions can make or break a series, a quarter, a game or even a winning streak. When the decision goes well, the coach is the hero. When it goes not as planned, he’s the goat (and not the good kind). Throw in the variable of non-traditionally playing on a school night (which would factor into a specific decision later) and the recipe for last Thursday night was in place for Murray High’s football team at Trigg County. 