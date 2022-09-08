MURRAY — Coaches are forced to make some tough decisions in every game.
A lot of those game-time decisions can make or break a series, a quarter, a game or even a winning streak. When the decision goes well, the coach is the hero. When it goes not as planned, he’s the goat (and not the good kind). Throw in the variable of non-traditionally playing on a school night (which would factor into a specific decision later) and the recipe for last Thursday night was in place for Murray High’s football team at Trigg County.
The decision in question happened with 3:12 left in the game and the Tigers trailing 35-34 after senior running back Gage Sokolowski blasted his way through the middle of the Trigg defense, knocked defenders on their backs, and scored from 32 yards to give Murray High the chance to tie the game.
There is, however, an ages-old coaching philosophy, in some circles, where in that situation on the road, a two-point conversion for the lead (and possibly the win) is tried instead of settling for a tie and/or overtime.
Second-year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling had to make the call.
The Tigers had missed two, two-point conversions earlier in the night. Now, his junior kicker/defensive lineman Ben Davis was not available due to an injury. And the backup-kicker, freshman Hank Fronza, was back in Murray for a soccer match (which would not have factored in on a normal Friday night).
Bowling’s ingredient list was a pinch short, which put him in, well, a pinch.
“Had we not missed any extra points earlier in the game,” said Bowling, “and had I not walked out on the field and picked Ben up with an ankle injury, I probably would have gone ahead and kicked it because I felt kind of like you’ve got to give yourself a chance to see what happens from here. ‘Let’s get it into overtime and see what happens.’”
Now, the Tiger players have to respond this week to the outcome of their first setback this year with a Union County team that was responsible for their first loss last season coming to Ty Holland Stadium Friday. Bowling said they are ready to go.
“They came (to practice) very focused on Monday,” he said. “They were willing to do what it takes to get better.”
When asked about his team’s health heading into the toughest game they have faced so far this season against the undefeated Braves (3-0), Bowling was optimistic.
“We’re basically healthy,” said Bowling. “Ben’s fine. He practiced (Monday), but he’s got a little bit of a gimp, but he’s a tough kid. He’s going to be fine. So, as of right now, I don’t know of anything other than bumps and bruises.”
And Bowling will need all of his lineup for the matchup with the Braves Friday night. Last season, Union scored early and often on the Tigers, including two kickoff returns for a score and a touchdown on every possession except the last one in the game in a 53-28 win.
“Their quarterback does some really good stuff,” said Bowling, referring to Brave senior signal-caller Cannon Sheffer. “He scrambles around and finds guys way downfield. They’ve got three or four really good athletes that they rely on and they move them around a lot, to running backs, to receivers, to different positions. They know how to get the ball to those guys and that’s what makes them tick right now.
“You have to know where they are on every play as they try to get the ball to them in space and let them do some things. Defensively, they’re always physical on that side of the ball.”
When asked about what he plans to do differently this time around, Bowling was candid about his general approach, but did not show his hand completely.
“You always hope that they’re down going into a season,” said Bowling. “But they’re not. They just rebuilt and reloaded and they’re as good as they were last year and it’s going to be a tough game for us. We’re going to have to do everything right and be in the right places at the right time and up our physicality and be a little more physical than we were last week. If we can do those things, we have a good chance to come away with a win.”
Union is coming off a 33-29 win over a strong Owensboro Catholic program this past Friday at Morganfield. The Braves opened the season by defeating both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central by wide margins, including a running-clock knockout of Hop Central.
