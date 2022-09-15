MURRAY — Second-year Murray High Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling was proud of his team after their 24-point setback to Class 4A opponent Union County Friday at Ty Holland Stadium. Specifically, he focused on his team’s performance in the second half of their 54-30 loss.
“I talked to them Monday and said, first of all, there’s no need to panic,” Bowling said after the Tigers’ second loss in a row after winning their first two contests on the year. “We got beat by a good football team (the Braves are now 4-0, which includes a win over an Owensboro Catholic team that stunned 5A power Owensboro Senior Friday night) and we need to continue to get better. But the good thing is, I saw some fire, I saw some grit, I saw some toughness in that second half. That’s something I hadn’t seen this year.
“I was pleased with that and if we can build on that, that’s going to help us out. Anytime you play tough competition, it’s good for you from a learning perspective.”
The game fell before the bye week, so Bowling will have time now to work on the perspective and use that to help that building process, both physically and mentally.
“We’re definitely going to be back in the weight room all week,” said Bowling. “Defensively, working on our reads, getting our keys, getting a little physical in the box. Offensively, we’ve got some things to brush up on, like blocking assignments, and things like that, as well. The main thing this week is just learning and getting stronger in the weight room and trying to stay healthy.”
After the week off, the Tigers get to Christian County (1-3) on Sept 23, who’s only win this far this season was a 18-9 victory over a struggling Caldwell County team.
“I haven’t seen anything on film yet,” said Bowling. “Just picked up little bits of stuff here and there. Their quarterback’s good and looking back on last year’s stuff, they play good football. They have a good scheme on offense, so we’ll have to be prepared for what they do, especially with the quarterback.”
On a more personal note, being in only his second season in town, much of Tiger Nation might not be completely familiar with the Louisiana native and he broke down some of his football fandom and philosophies.
“(Dallas) Cowboys and (Louisiana State University) Tigers,” said Bowling when asked about his favorite teams to root for outside the friendly confines of Ty Holland. Bowling then went way back to single out his favorite player that he admired growing up. “Roger Staubach. That kind of ages me a little bit.”
Several big names from the coaching ranks have influenced his coaching philosophies and playbook over the years.
“Lou Holtz, Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden,” said Bowling. “Those are good guys that do a really good job. I like what they bring to the game and their philosophy that they bring.”
Part of Bowling’s philosophy of program-building that he has brought to town, is the emphasis that he puts on not just his high school team, but laying the foundation from an early age with youth football.
“The main thing I wanted to do when I got here was to try to bring the whole thing together,” said Bowling. “From second grade to the seniors, and try to be a part of it and let them be involved in everything we’re doing. Not just say it’s a high school team, but it’s a football thing. We try to involve everybody we can in it.”
Part of that dedication will be reflected as he plans on being in attendance Thursday night as the undefeated Murray Middle School Tigers bring their 5-0 record to Ty Holland as the rival Mayfield Cardinals come to town.
“It’s definitely a big game Thursday night and I plan on being there,” said Bowling. “I try to make the Saturday games and try to build that bridge to let them know that the future is what it’s about. The past is behind us and the future lies ahead. History is made in the present. It’s made right now. It’s what you do today. The things we do today is what history is built on.”
The MMS junior varsity starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight and the varsity will start immediately after, around 6:30 pm. n
