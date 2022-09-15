MURRAY — Second-year Murray High Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling was proud of his team after their 24-point setback to Class 4A opponent Union County Friday at Ty Holland Stadium. Specifically, he focused on his team’s performance in the second half of their 54-30 loss.

“I talked to them Monday and said, first of all, there’s no need to panic,” Bowling said after the Tigers’ second loss in a row after winning their first two contests on the year. “We got beat by a good football team (the Braves are now 4-0, which includes a win over an Owensboro Catholic team that stunned 5A power Owensboro Senior Friday night) and we need to continue to get better. But the good thing is, I saw some fire, I saw some grit, I saw some toughness in that second half. That’s something I hadn’t seen this year. 