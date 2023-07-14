MURRAY — The father/daughter duo of Carey and Carley Alexander has worked together with a volleyball in the past.
Carey was an assistant to longtime Head Coach Suzie Burnett at Region 1 power Christian Fellowship during the six years (seventh grade through 12th) that Carley played for the Lady Eagles, as well as younger daughter Emma. CFS only had one losing season in Carley’s time as a player (2011-16), winning 20 games or more four times and the rugged 4th District twice.
Now, after working together on a player/coach basis, Carey and Carley are about to embark on a new father/daughter mission. This week, Carey was named the new head coach at Murray High, while Carley, who will also be a part-time Spanish teacher at the campus, will serve as an assistant.
“I’m definitely happy about that,” Carey said when he was reached on Wednesday evening, citing the importance of both he and Carley having been under the tutelage of Burnett, whose daughter, Lillian, will be a freshman for Head Coach David Schwepker’s program at Murray State this season.
“CFS has been one of the best programs in the region and (Suzie) definitely knew how to keep a team together and motivated, which is half the battle and, actually, Lillian played with (Emma) when Lillian (who developed into one of western Kentucky’s top net players) was a freshman and my youngest was a senior.
“McCracken County (who has won the region every year since coming on the scene in 2013) and Graves County got in the way of my youngest one’s junior and senior year (Graves beat CFS in the region semifinals both seasons). So, all along, I was picking up things and learning from watching the game. Obviously, I didn’t have volleyball (for boys at alma mater Calloway County) and they still don’t (which is also the case statewide), so it took me two or three years (under Burnett) to learn rotations and variations.”
After a meet-and-greet event Thursday evening, Carey said he expected practices to begin in earnest next week and he said, from the start, he intends to instill a Burnett maxim.
“Suzie’s program has teams that always play together. That’s one thing I learned from that. They really are a family and that’s one thing, too, that draws me to Murray High. It’s a smaller school and I think everybody just about knows everybody there and, having grown up around here, it’s always seemed that way. I’m looking forward to meeting with the girls and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Murray High was 11-16 last year under Head Coach Al Bassett but made strong progress as the season progressed. This included a four-set loss to eventual 4th champion Marshall County (a team that had beaten the Lady Tigers in straight sets every match since 2014), won a set against a strong Germantown (Tenn.) program and pushed CFS to a close loss in the opening set before falling to the Lady Eagles in the 4th tourney.
The Lady Tigers lost three seniors from last year’s team but return several players who were instrumental in the team’s defense becoming harder to crack as the season continued. Those players caused several seemingly sure kills to be returned and continue rallies.
Defense is something Carley knows well, being she was CFS’ libero the final two years under Burnett.
“I was typically an outside hitter (her first few years) before transitioning to libero (basically, the quarterback of the defense), so I kind of have an all-around background … except for the middle,” Carley said Wednesday morning, also remembering how Burnett was able to mold herself and her teammates into a cohesive unit. “We learned how to form together as a team because that’s super important in volleyball. We also learned that we have to have outside time off the court together, to get to know each other.
“Really, the big thing is going to be, ‘Hey! Let’s have fun!’ This is a sport where the girls are dedicating their time to have fun. This isn’t just drills and constant intense pressure. That’s not at all what we envision. We want to holistically build up support.”
Carley said she is glad to be returning to her sport of choice. After attending and graduating from Murray State, she spent time in the Central American nation of Guatemala where she worked in different schools, helping teach English and being part of leadership classes. However, volleyball was nowhere to be found.
“Nope, it was pretty much pure soccer,” she said, adding that she worked the past year in neighboring Mayfield with Mayfield Independent Schools’ migrant education program. This came after she returned from Guatemala to assist Hispanic residents as an interpreter following the devastating December 2021 tornado that made a direct hit on that city.
The Alexanders will have their first opportunity to coach the Lady Tigers in a regular season match on Aug. 15 against Hickman County in Clinton.
