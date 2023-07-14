Alexanders

The father/daughter duo of Carley and Carey Alexander, right,  has been given the task of leading Murray High volleyball this upcoming season.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — The father/daughter duo of Carey and Carley Alexander has worked together with a volleyball in the past.

Carey was an assistant to longtime Head Coach Suzie Burnett at Region 1 power Christian Fellowship during the six years (seventh grade through 12th) that Carley played for the Lady Eagles, as well as younger daughter Emma. CFS only had one losing season in Carley’s time as a player (2011-16), winning 20 games or more four times and the rugged 4th District twice. 