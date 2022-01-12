MURRAY — Two-time defending Kentucky All-A Classic Region 1 boys basketball champion Murray High made sure that its opening-round game with Community Christian Academy would not result in an upset loss Tuesday night.
The Tigers used a suffocating 1-2-2 trap defense that resulted in several baskets off of Warrior turnovers and paved the way to an easy 87-52 win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The win advances the Tigers into Friday night’s semifinal round against Paducah St. Mary at Mayfield.
“We came out with defensive intensity and turned them over a bit early on and got some easy baskets around the rim and we got out to a comfortable lead,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team (now 12-2) forced 21 turnovers Tuesday that led to 19 points, a big reason the Tigers ended the night 24-of-29 on two-point field goals.
Unlike many times that choose to not trap full-court off of missed shots, Murray High’s players continued to bring the heat, keeping the Warriors (6-8) on their heels. Curtis said his team enjoys this style of play.
“Oh yeah, we like playing up tempo, where we can get after people a little bit. Now, we did get a little undisciplined at times because we were trying to just take the ball away from them instead of being in our right spots and we talked about that at halftime and adjusted in the second half.”
Tiger guard Grant Whitaker scored the first 11 points of the game with eight of those points coming on easy buckets off CCA miscues. Murray High led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and extended that edge to 46-26 by halftime. Murray High led 69-36 by the end of a third quarter in which a running clock went into effect during the final 30 seconds.
Whitaker’s fast start eventually led to 21 points, which tied for game-high honors with his teammate, forward Trey Boggess. Guard Caleb Gill also hit double digits with 10 points on a night the Tigers racked up 27 assists, with Whitaker and guard Drew May (three points) tying for team-high honors with six each, while Gill had five.
Murray High was 11-of-27 from 3-point range as Whitaker was 3-of-4 and Boggess 2-of-3. Guard Kobe Watson also had two bombs. Whitaker also had a team-high six rebounds, while forward Lincoln English had five.
Guard Tyson Winsett put together a nice game for the Warriors as he led them with 17 points, while teammate Ty Wilson, also a guard, had 14.
