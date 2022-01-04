MURRAY — One of the most anticipated times of any basketball season for Kentucky’s smallest schools is only a few days away from arriving.
The All-A Classic gives schools with a student enrollment of 500 or less the chance to play for a state championship against teams that are similar in stature, as opposed to having to deal with teams from much larger schools and communities whose talent levels are usually higher. This started during the mid-1990s and Region 1 representatives have gone on to make lots of noise in the event, particularly from Murray High.
In fact, it was the Lady Tigers winning the All-A Classic state championship in 2016, while the boys came within one win of a state title that same year before Cordia ended that run at Frankfort. Murray High also reached the title game in 2015 but was edged by Covington Holy Cross in overtime.
Murray High has won the girls region crown 10 straight times. That streak began in 2012 after the Lady Tigers fell to Ballard Memorial in the 2011 title game at Graves County.
The Lady Tigers’ quest for an 11th straight regional crown starts Monday with a game against Hickman County at Taylor Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to Mayfield for the semifinals. Community Christian Academy of Paducah and Fulton City will open play in the regional Saturday at Fulton with the winner advancing to face Carlisle County on Monday in Bardwell. The Murray High-Hickman winner will face the Bardwell survivor next Thursday, Jan. 13.
The championship will be decided at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus. All semifinal games will also be played at that venue.
On the boys’ side, Murray High is seeking a third consecutive visit to the All-A state tournament. The Tigers will not have a lot of time to rest as their matchup next Tuesday, Jan, 11, will mark their fourth game in an eight-day span that started with Monday’s home game with Graves County.
That will be followed by Friday’s visit to Christian County and a Saturday morning affair at Draffenville with Curie out of Chicago. Then, the Tigers begin play in the All-A regional with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against the winner of a Saturday game between Christian Fellowship and CCA at Briensburg.
With a win in that first game, Murray High would advance to Mayfield for a semifinal contest with Hickman County or St. Mary of Paducah at 6 p.m. next Friday, Jan. 14. The championship game is set for 8 p.m. Jan. 15. Like the girls tournament, all semifinal games and the title game will be played at the Mayfield Sports Arena.
The state All-A tournament for girls starts on Jan. 26 at McBrayer Arena on the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond with the boys starting the following day at the same venue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.