MURRAY — Maybe, just maybe, the Kentucky All “A” Baseball and Softball tournaments will be played today.
The tourneys have yet to play a single game because of heavy rains that have fallen all week, leaving area fields to be utilized for the event unplayable. The latest delay came on Thursday and the news was circulated by an email that the events’ coordinator — Carlisle County High School Athletic Director Brian O’Neill — sent to participating schools today.
“After talking with Murray and Hickman County and looking over our fields we have decided to cancel for today,” O’Neill said, thus putting an end to hopes that the tournaments could possibly reach their semifinal rounds today. His email also seemed to express the frustration of everyone involved.
“Hopefully this will be the last updated schedule for the All A. There is one thing we can’t control, the weather but we can work with one another on adjusted schedules. Thank you to all for being flexible with the schedule. Thanks to Murray and Hickman County as well for allowing games to be played on their fields.”
The entire Purchase Area has received between 3 and 7 inches of rain this week, said Justin Holland of Murray, official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah. He said rainfall in Murray — where Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park, now one of the sites added in an attempt to move the events along faster — measured 1.88 inches Wednesday and 3.68 since Monday.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield had a rather quick description for how the Murray field appeared Thursday ...”Infield good! Outfield bad.”
So, here is the once-again adjusted schedule for the tournaments:
Softball:
Today at Carlisle: Mayfield vs. Christian Fellowship at 5:30 p.m., followed by Carlisle vs. Paducah St. Mary.
Today at Hickman County High School in Clinton: Hickman vs. Community Christian Academy, 5:30, followed by Murray High vs. Ballard Memorial
Semifinals will be played, starting at 5:30 Monday afternoon at Carlisle with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, also at Carlisle
Baseball:
Today at Carlisle: Fulton County vs. Carlisle at 5:30 p.m., followed by Hickman County vs. Mayfield.
Today at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray: Christian Fellowship vs. Murray High at 5:30, followed by Ballard Memorial vs. Paducah St. Mary
Semifinals will be played, starting at 5:30 Monday afternoon at Carlisle with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, also at Carlisle.
