MURRAY — The Kentucky All “A” Baseball Region 1 and Softball tournaments that were set to start Monday were postponed.
Play was to have started Monday afternoon at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell, but rain that fell throughout western Kentucky prompted those games to be moved to today. This has resulted in a massive rescheduling of the events.
Instead of all games being played at Carlisle, as previously planned, new venues are being incorporated in order to allow the tournaments to progress at a quicker pace.
Murray High teams will be affected by being sent to alternate sites. For baseball, the two-time defending champions will face Christian Fellowship on their home soil, Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. today. That game will be followed by a contest between St. Mary out of Paducah and Ballard Memorial.
For softball, the Lady Tigers will now face Ballard at 7:30 tonight at Hickman County High School in Clinton with the winner facing the survivor of a game between Hickman and Paducah’s Community Christian Academy.
The semifinals and championship games will be played at Carlisle with the semis set for Thursday and the title games set for Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.