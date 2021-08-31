PADUCAH — Murray High and St. Mary’s girls soccer teams tried to do Monday evening what many an athletics team playing an outdoors sport was also trying to do — beat the rain.
In soccer, rain can cause a myriad of problems, so it is best to take a lead before the wet stuff arrives. Murray High followed this rule perfectly, scoring four goals before a monsoon hit the St, Mary High School complex late in the first half and that was more than enough to allow the Lady Tigers to cruise home with a 5-1 win and the championship of the All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament.
“We played really well in those first 30 minutes (before the rain arrived). Then, it was crazy,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor. “After the game, I actually called my parents (back in Murray) and asked if it was raining there. They said, ‘Not yet.’ I was like, ‘Well, it sure did rain here!
“But it was good for us to get that lead.”
In other words, Murray High (4-2-1) did not have to worry about things like keepers slipping while trying to stop shots, defensive clearing shots only going a few feet before becoming stuck in the mud and other assorted misadventures that can occur, particularly in a close match.
That was not a problem Monday. On a still-dry track, the Lady Tigers took the lead only four minutes into the match when Irene Costello headed in a Jayln Fuqua corner kick. At the 10-minute mark, Murray High added to the lead as Kyra Jones got her own header goal off a long Riley Campbell free kick to increase the lead to 2-0.
Jones was just getting started as she would have a hat trick before the rain arrived, scoring off a cross from Malaika Gachoka cross with 14 minutes left in the half, then unassisted with 11 minutes left.
After the rain hit, St. Mary started the second half with a bang as Katie ONeill scored to pull the Lady Vikings (2-3) within 4-1. However, Ava Flota would restore order with a goal off an assist from Hollis Bourque with 14 minutes left to put the match away.
Murray High now advances to the All-A sectional on Sept. 11 against University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville.
