PADUCAH — Murray High midfielder Chase Renick delivered a clutch penalty kick with about five minutes left in the match to lift the Tigers over St. Mary, 2-1, Monday night in the All-A Classic Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament at Paducah.
Renick’s chance came after the Vikings were called for a handball in their box as the Tigers were able to apply offensive pressure, as they had throughout much of the second half.
“We kept pressing them and leaning on them and finally were able to break through,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team is developing a habit for being in close contests. The Tigers entered Monday having scored late Saturday to forge at tie at Webster County and this came after they were beaten 2-1 in double overtime Thursday night at Calloway County.
“You know? If that’s the way it’s going to be this year, I’m actually OK with it, as long, of course, as we are the ones having it go our way,” Rosa said. “But as long as we’re playing well and playing hard, you don’t have to win games by five or six goals, just as long as you win.”
That is what Murray High did Monday, but it did come the hard way.
The Tigers (3-2-1) had the ball the majority of the match and the shots total shows that. Murray owned a 26-3 shots edge.
Max Rosa started the scoring with a goal off a Nate Wyatt assist about halfway through the first half and that goal stood up into the second half.
It was in the second half, though, that the drama started as St. Mary (2-3) took advantage of its only real scoring opportunity, a goal that tied the match at 1-1 and set the stage for Renick to deliver his clutch score against Vikings keeper Jack Muiter, who had earlier stuffed a Murray High penalty kick.
“He was tough for them and stepped up when he had to,” Rosa said of Muiter.
Heavy rains fell before the boys match so that left the field quite soggy, Rosa said. That also adds to the drama in matches like this, he said.
“It levels the field a little bit and you never know where the ball is going to bounce, where you need to be,” he said. “But it was a good game. It was tight and it was fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.