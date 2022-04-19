BARDWELL — After finding a way to play the firstAfter finding a way to play the first-round games of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments on Friday, Mother Nature once again reared her ugly head Sunday night.
As a result of the heavy rains that fell throughout western Kentucky on that occasion, the semifinals of the event once again were postponed for Monday, one week after the events were to have opened. Between .50 and .80 inches of rain fell on Sunday evening, said Justin Holland of Murray, official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah.
This continues a frustrating pattern for Carlisle County Director of Athletics Brian O’Neill and the other participating schools, who have been trying to get this tournament off the ground since last Monday (April 11). That is when the first games were scheduled to be played, but that was also when area-wide rainfall began, which Holland said would eventually accumulate to between 3 and 7 inches last week as O’Neill kept having push the event back, even after incorporating alternative sites to the mix.
Now, the new schedule is as follows:
Baseball (all games at Carlisle)
Murray High vs. Paducah St. Mary, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Carlisle County vs. Hickman County
Softball (all games at Carlisle)
Hickman County vs. Carlisle County, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Murray High vs. Mayfield
The championship games are now set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carlisle, but O’Neill indicated that the times may be changed, depending on the weather.
