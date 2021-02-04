MURRAY — Sebastian Lawrence has loved the time he has spent in his hometown of Murray playing football for Murray High School, but now he is ready to trade in the Bluegrass State for the blue colors of Eastern Illinois University. Lawrence, a 6’1” 270-pound defensive tackle from Murray High School signed with the Panthers on Wednesday afternoon. Eastern Illinois is an NCAA Division I university located in Charleston, Illinois
Lawrence expressed gratitude for his teachers and coaches at Murray High School. He is also thankful for the community and all of the people that helped him along the way. Several members of the community were on hand to watch the signing ceremony. Among them was Lindy Suiter who coached the sixth-grade team when Lawrence played for Murray Middle School. He made the trip over to Murray High and watched proudly as his former player signed a National Letter of Intent.
“I would like to say I am blessed to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Lawrence said. “I would like to thank everybody in the city of Murray who has supported me since the start. I also would like to specifically thank Mrs. Samons for helping me with every step in my recruiting process. Huge thanks to every coach that took the time to recruit me as well.”
Lawrence led the Murray High program to both district and regional championships. The Tigers beat Mayfield in the playoffs for the first time since 1997 on their way to a berth in the state semifinals. For his role, Lawrence was named to the Kentucky All-State team as a senior. He also earned first-team honors as a member of the All-WKC and All-Purchase teams. Lawrence was a three-time member of the All-Purchase team.
Murray High Head Coach, Keith Hodge spent four years coaching Lawrence while he was a member of the Tiger football program. Hodge believes the Panthers are getting someone who will impact their program on the field of play.
“So many things and memories stand out about Sebastian. From touchdown runs, sacks, blocked punts, lead blocking for touchdowns...he has done it all,” Hodge said. “It was pretty obvious after his freshman year, he would be playing at the next level. I know teams around us will be glad he’s gone.”
Lawrence played on both sides of the ball for Murray High. He scored two rushing touchdowns in the “Jumbo” package on offense. Lawrence became known for his intensity and athletic ability as a defensive lineman throughout his career. As a senior, he had a whopping 23 tackles for loss and 82 tackles overall. Lawrence also forced four fumbles while recovering one.
Hodge praised the versatility of Lawrence as well as his leadership.
“Rarely do you have guys you want to build your scheme around on both sides of the ball,” Hodge said. “His ability to naturally lead and compete was so contagious for our team. If he can keep that level of confidence he has and continues to work hard, he will be very successful at Eastern. Sebastian and his senior class will be missed.”
Ann Greenfield, Murray High Athletic Director was thrilled for Lawrence to have an opportunity to continue his career at the next level.
“I have no doubt Sebastian will excel at Eastern Illinois University,” Greenfield said. “I am very proud and happy for him. Maybe they will have a “Jumbo” play for him at Eastern!”
Murray High Principal Tony Jarvis echoed the sentiments of Greenfield.
“We are very excited for Sebastian to have this opportunity to play at the next level and continue his academic career at Eastern Illinois,” Jarvis said.
Lawrence is excited about joining the Eastern Illinois family and is confident that his work ethic will help him adjust to the rigors of playing collegiate football. Lawrence will play on the defensive line for Eastern Illinois and Head Coach Adam Cushing, but they just might have a “Jumbo” package for him as well. The Panthers compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“From the beginning of recruiting, the Eastern Illinois coaches and I really connected,” said Lawrence. “Regardless of what was happening along the way, obviously the recruiting picked up and I started talking to a lot of bigger schools. Eastern stuck around and instead of just an offer they were actually recruiting me. I am looking forward to getting up there because I already have a relationship with a lot of the guys in the recruiting class through all-star games and social media.”
