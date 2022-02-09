HOPKINSVILLE — Sunday evening, Murray High’s boys and girls swimming teams learned that, for the second year in a row, they had swept the Region 1` Meet team championships.
And it meant that it was time for Head Coach Sara Smith to, once again, get wet. After all, the tradition with these occasions is for the coach to be tossed into the pool. This time, she came prepared.
“Yeah, last year, I didn’t bring any (extra) clothes and it was not that I wasn’t preparing for us to win, I just didn’t think about that part of it. Well, this year. I did prepare, only I forgot to bring a towel,” said Smith, whose team’s sweep last year marked the first regional team titles in Murray High’s swim history. “I told them that, next year, they all need to jump in with me.”
There is a good chance that Smith will be getting wet after next year’s regional as well. Murray High only loses two members of this year’s team in seniors Katelynn Stanczyk and Isaac Bourne, both of whom did plenty of damage in their last regional appearances.
However, this was anything but the work of only a few swimmers. Murray High had big efforts in numerous areas as it won all but one of the six relay events and all but five of the 17 individual events. Seven different swimmers — Stanczyk, Bourne, junior Meg Robinson, seventh grader Kellie Tobergte, eighth grader Cooper Eye, junior Coral Brogan and eighth grader Gabe Turley — won individual region titles.
“We had the standouts that you knew would perform well that did but we have a great group of younger swimmers that filled in those other spots and we wouldn’t have been able to do that without them,” said Smith, who had emphasized before the meet the importance of finishing in the top 16 places in the individual races as that helps strengthen the overall team points total.
“We had quite a few move up in the (50-meter freestyle), like (eighth grader) Sasha Patel and (freshman) Maya Reed (fifth and sixth, respectively) and (junior) Ella Bryant (who was ninth) had a fantastic race. She dropped like two seconds in her 50 free,” Smith said. “It was a matter of they raced hard and got to the wall first. They did fantastic.
“We had some kids that actually ended up scoring more points than I had planned out for us.”
On the girls’ side, Murray High ended with 541 points, which was enough to defeat second-place host Hopkinsville by a little less than 200 points. The boys’ side was a little closer, but Murray High’s 381 points edged Madisonville-North Hopkins by a little less than 150.
Stanczyk was named Female Swimmer of the Meet after winning both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events and joining teammates Robinson, Brogan and junior Jenna Turley on the girls 200-yard medley relay and 400 free relay teams that also took first.
The 400 free relay team’s time of 3:43.36 broke the previous meet record by about a half-second.
Brogan was also a double individual winner on the girls’ side as she took the girls 500 free and 100 butterfly titles. Her time of 59.21 in the 100 fly also broke a meet record, which she set last year in Madisonville.
On the boys’ side, Tobergte was a double individual winner as he took the boys 50 and 100 free titles. Bourne (boys 200 free), Eye (boys 500 free), Gabe Turley (200 IM) and Robinson (girls 100 breaststroke) all took individual titles.
The other first-place finish came courtesy of the girls 200 free relay team of eighth graders Sasha Patel and Amelie Johnson, freshman Anne-Marie Atkins and junior Jenna Turley.
The meet originally was scheduled for Saturday but was delayed a day because of winter weather that struck western Kentucky late last week. Sunday’s races were also run as finals, meaning there were no warmup preliminary heats.
“There was a lot of talk back and forth all day on Friday (the day the event was postponed) trying to come up with the best schedule and trying to get in line with the (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) and it was finally decided that Sunday would be run as a timed-finals event,” said Smith of a meet that originally was being changed to have prelims Sunday and the finals on Monday. “I know that there were some coaches who were not happy about it being timed finals on Sunday but I felt that we were on the same playing field, being we’d been out of the water for three or four days (after the weather canceled most practice sessions). We just had to go with it.
“And we don’t have any practice time scheduled on Saturdays that is reserved for the team, but some of (the swimmers) did find members of (local health and wellness facilities with pools) to help them have time to practice and some of our kids did that. They were all resilient through all of this.
“At the beginning of the week, they were all very hyped up and ready to go and I think that did carry over into Sunday.
That intensity obviously carried over to Sunday, which is why Smith found herself flying through the air toward a wet landing as her swimmers screamed with delight after learning they had swept the region again. As she took that flight, she said she was able to think a bit as to the road Murray High has taken to now dominating the region.
“It’s just that these kids work hard every day, and they deserve it,” she said, turning her attention to the many hours of practice sessions she has led in her three years with the Murray High program and eight years total with the Murray Youth Swim team, who has swimmers that compete with both outfits. “I mean, this has been from years of preparation and building this team and we’re getting to a spot where we have the older kids that are standouts that are helping the younger kids to get them fired up and ready to go. Because of that, now, we have younger kids filling in those other spots because they see the older kids working so hard. Now, they want to achieve what they’re doing too.
“I just think, ‘How can we help these kids?’ and ‘How can I get them to be a team?’ Swimming helped my life (she was a standout at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana), so how can I help them achieve things in their lives? I see these kids as my own kids and just watching them excel and become young adults has been really awesome.”
