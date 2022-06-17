MURRAY — Calloway County High School hired Kady Arant as the school’s new volleyball coach for the 2022 season on Thursday morning.
Arant is the current Lady Lakers softball head coach and just completed her fourth season. She works in the Calloway County Board of Education central office in the finance department and has been with the school district since 2013.
An Arizona native, Arant played softball for the University of Louisville in her athletic career. She graduated from UofL with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2006 and achieved a master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2020.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be around these kids in another sport,” said Arant in a news release from Calloway County Schools. Attempts by The Ledger & Times to contact her Thursday were unsuccessful. “I already have a lot of great relationships with girls who play softball and I feel I can be a positive influence for them. The progress of female sports at Calloway is important to me and I want to see our kids continue to succeed.”
Offseason volleyball workouts are ongoing, and the team will start practice in July after the KHSAA dead period.
She is filling the spot left vacant by the departure of Lindsey Jones, who left after four seasons. Under Jones, the Lady Lakers were 40-40 during her tenure. She took over the program in 2018 after inheriting a team that had won only two matches the previous season.
